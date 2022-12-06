Porsche in turbo mode as it enters the DAX

Deutsche Börse announced at 22:00 CET on Monday, 5 December, that Porsche AG will be included in the German Share Index (DAX) from 19 December, 2022

Porsche therefore moves up to the leading index, which lists the 40 largest German stocks in terms of market capitalisation and revenue on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, just three months after its IPO on 29 September. The decisive criterion for the ‘fast entry’ is the market capitalisation of the free float.

Lutz Meschke, Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board and Member of the Executive Board for Finance and IT at Porsche AG, is pleased about the direct leap into the DAX: “Our fast entry into the DAX underscores two things. First: our business model is robust and attractive to investors, even in a challenging environment. Second: our definition of modern luxury is convincing, in focusing on sustainability and in assuming social responsibility. Our leap into Germany’s top 40 is the result of our hard work over the past years. My special thanks go to all my colleagues at Porsche. This success is the success of the entire team.”

SOURCE: Porsche