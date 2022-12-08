Porsche Cars GB welcomes new CEO

New CEO for fourth-largest Porsche market worldwide

Krishan Bodhani (43), currently Vice President and Director Sales and Marketing at Mercedes-Benz General Distributor (MBGD) Europe, Middle East and Africa, takes over as CEO of Porsche Cars Great Britain from 1 February 2023. He succeeds Sarah Simpson, who has left the company at her own request by mutual agreement. Krishan Bodhani has spent most of his professional career in the automotive industry.

“In Krishan Bodhani, we have gained a proven sales and marketing expert for our UK subsidiary,” says Detlev von Platen, Member of the Executive Board for Sales and Marketing at Porsche AG. “He knows all about the specifics of the British market. I am convinced that he will further strengthen our brand’s presence in the market and provide the right impetus for Porsche.”

Krishan Bodhani has been responsible for sales and marketing at Mercedes-Benz General Distributor (MBGD) Europe, Middle East and Africa as Vice President and Director since January 2020. He previously worked for Mercedes-Benz in the UK for several years, including as Director of Used Sales and Remarketing, as well as Product Management and successfully led the smart brand as Head of smart in the UK market. Between 2002 and 2015, he worked for Audi and Volkswagen in the UK in various sales and marketing roles.

The United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland is the Stuttgart-based sports car manufacturer’s fourth-largest market worldwide.

