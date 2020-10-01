Porsche: Answers from Oliver Blume

This month marks an important milestone for Porsche – five years at the helm for CEO Oliver Blume. Students at a major European conference ask the questions.

This month marks an important anniversary for Porsche – and for one man in particular. On 1 October, Oliver Blume will have been the company’s CEO for five years and his half-decade at the helm has been the most successful in Porsche history.

Operating results have increased by 60 per cent, the first all-electric Porsche – the Taycan – has stunned the automotive world, and, in the face of the biggest challenge for a generation, Blume has steered the company through the coronavirus crisis relatively unscathed, overcoming supply chain issues, driving charitable donations and community aid, and implementing measures to safeguard Porsche employees around the world.

In a quickfire Q&A at the EBS Symposium – one of Europe’s largest and most prestigious student-run business conferences – the 52-year-old sports fan reveals a few surprising facts about himself, from the music he listens to and his childhood dreams, to his icy start to each day.

Please click here to view the full press release.

SOURCE: Porsche