Porsche also accelerates on two wheels

Porsche wants to increase its activities in the eBike segment. To this end, two joint ventures founded by Porsche and the Dutch company Ponooc Investment B.V. begin business today.

Porsche eBike Performance GmbH, based in Ottobrunn near Munich, will develop electric drive systems for two-wheelers. These include motors, batteries and the necessary software architecture for connectivity solutions. Stuttgart-based P2 eBike GmbH – powered by Porsche intends to use these drive systems to launch a new generation of Porsche eBikes from the middle of this decade.

The importance of this joint project to Porsche and Ponooc is demonstrated by the appointment of the management team. Jan Becker, the former CEO of Porsche Lifestyle GmbH & Co. KG, takes over as chairman of the management of Porsche eBike Performance GmbH. His counterpart at P2 eBike GmbH will be Moritz Failenschmid, who is also the Managing Director at Focus Bikes.

“We see great potential for Porsche in the eBike segment. This is why we are consistently expanding our activities in this area,” says Lutz Meschke, Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board of Porsche AG and Member of the Executive Board for Finance and IT. “Jan Becker and Moritz Failenschmid are proven experts when it comes to setting up and developing forward-looking and customer-oriented ventures. As part of a highly skilled and motivated team, they will prove this in the two joint ventures. As is characteristic of Porsche, it’s all about developing products that inspire people through intelligent design, sophisticated technology and outstanding performance.”

eBike drive systems under the Porsche brand name

In addition to compact drive systems from Fazua, Porsche eBike Performance GmbH will develop and produce particularly powerful eBike drive systems under the Porsche brand name. Both product categories will be distributed to eBike manufacturers worldwide in the future, with the newly founded joint venture acting as a technology partner. The electric drive systems will be used in Porsche eBikes as well as in the products of other brands.

In recent months, Porsche has acquired stakes in several companies in the eBike segment. In addition to the Croatian eBike brand Greyp, these include Fazua. In June, Porsche increased its stake in the company from 20 to 100 per cent. Based in Munich, Fazua is known among experts as the founder of ‘light’ eBikes. It will now be merged into Porsche eBike Performance GmbH.

Porsche eBike Sport and Porsche eBike Cross

Independent of the joint venture activities, Porsche is continuing to work with its long-standing partner, Rotwild, on its current eBike models. In March 2021, the company launched its interpretation of exclusive electric bikes with the Porsche eBike Sport and the Porsche eBike Cross.

In addition, Porsche Digital GmbH offers a platform for digital services relating to cycling under the Cyklær brand. This project gives a glimpse of how much innovative power is contained in the new joint ventures: the multi-award-winning Cyklær Bike was developed together with Fazua and Greyp.

SOURCE: Porsche