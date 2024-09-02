Polestar UK develops sales model with bold expansion plans

Polestar UK is developing its sales model and retail footprint reflecting its rapid growth in the UK with over 30,000 cars on UK roads

Polestar UK is developing its sales model and retail footprint reflecting its rapid growth in the UK with over 30,000 cars on UK roads. The development of Polestar’s sales model and expansion of the retail footprint goes hand in hand with the launch of the two new luxury electric SUVs; Polestar 3 and Polestar 4.

Matt Galvin, Managing Director, Polestar UK says: “Expanding our retail operations with new and existing partners will enable us to reach more customers. Through these partnerships and expansion, we will capitalise on our strong brand and growing model line-up.”

The UK is one of the first European markets where Polestar moves to a non-genuine sales model, in line with Polestar’s strengthened business plan to reach profitable growth next year. Polestar’s UK retail partners will be able to actively sell from each Space enhancing customers’ overall experience. Customers will still be able to configure and order their Polestar online, as well as through the expanding network of Polestar Spaces, making it easier for more customers to buy and own a Polestar. Currently Polestar performance EVs are available from one of the nine Spaces accross the UK.

Galvin continues: ”We have delivered more than 30,000 Polestar 2 electric fastbacks to our UK customers since we launched in 2020. The development of our sales model and expansion of our retail footprint is a natural step to continue building upon the strong Polestar brand position particularly with deliveries of our two new luxury electric SUVs Polestar 3 and Polestar 4 starting.”

Polestar UK is planning a bold expansion programme from its nine existing Spaces to 17 in the next 18 months supporting its product roll-out over the coming years.

John O’Hanlon, CEO of retailer group Waylands, the group which runs Polestar’s Bristol Space, said: “The new agreement between Waylands and Polestar will allow us to enhance the engagement with existing and future Polestar customers and will help us manage the customer journey in much more detail. I am really looking forward to adopting this strategy with Polestar 3 and 4 arriving this month.”

Globally Polestar has delivered over 160,000 Polestars to customers in 27 markets and will accelerate its global expansion to enter seven new markets during 2025 including; France, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Thailand and Brazil via local distribution partnerships.

SOURCE: Polestar