Polestar to participate in partnership with Waymo

Polestar is part of a new strategic group partnership with Waymo, opening up new opportunities for the electric performance brand.

The agreement between Volvo Car Group and Waymo paves the way to develop and integrate Waymo’s fully self-driving technology in future Polestar vehicles. L4 autonomy will enable Polestar to offer an attractive product to companies that provide new mobility services, targeting the premium segment.

“Waymo technology will open up exciting opportunities for Polestar,” comments Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO. “I believe there will be a strong market for truly premium autonomous mobility services.”

Waymo is the exclusive L4 partner for Volvo Car Group.

SOURCE: Polestar