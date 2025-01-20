Polestar set to arrive in France in 2025 and Stéphane Le Guevel appointed Managing Director

Polestar, the Swedish electric performance car brand, announces today its official arrival in France, planned for the summer of 2025

Polestar, the Swedish electric performance car brand, announces today its official arrival in France, planned for the summer of 2025. Already present in 27 countries across three continents, the brand continues its international expansion with the goal of promoting and accelerating the shift to 100% electric mobility.

The brand will establish itself in France with an agency distribution model, relying on several existing partners from the Volvo network. Vehicles will be available both online via the Polestar website and in showrooms that the brand will open in several cities across the country.

Stéphane Le Guevel has been appointed Managing Director of Polestar France, effective February 2025. With over 30 years of experience in the automotive industry, he spent much of his career at Stellantis, holding various leadership positions in different countries. His expertise in launching brands in new markets will be a valuable asset in supporting Polestar’s growth in France. Since 2022, he has been managing the Polestar brand in Spain and Portugal.

“After three exciting years on the Iberian Peninsula, I am extremely honored to launch Polestar in the French market at such a strategic moment for the brand’s international expansion,” said Stéphane Le Guevel. “Polestar embodies an ambitious vision for the future of mobility, combining performance, design, technology, and sustainability. We are eager to introduce French customers to the excellence of our models and assist them in their transition to electric and responsible driving.”

Michael Lohscheller, Polestar CEO, adds: “Stéphane Le Guevel is an experienced and passionate leader with a great local network in France. This will help him to drive Polestar’s expansion inone of the biggest EV markets in the world.”

SOURCE: Polestar