Polestar Precept in detail

Precept, the car with which Polestar envisions its future, was created to showcase three key areas for the Swedish brand: sustainability, digital technology and design. Following its digital reveal in February, Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath now takes a look at Precept in detail, and in reality, in Gothenburg, Sweden.

The name “Precept” was chosen to emphasise the vehicle’s role in setting out Polestar’s intent as the contemporary electric performance brand. A precept is a manifesto of things to come; a declaration. The car signifies an important milestone for Polestar as a standalone brand, describing a unique design philosophy that remains firmly embedded in Polestar’s brand values: pure, progressive and performance.

“People ask me all the time, ‘what is the future of Polestar?’, and of course we are not showing our future models just yet,” comments Thomas Ingenlath. “But Precept shows you where we will be heading – our design direction, our ambitions about sustainability and the great digital user experience we will bring with those future cars. Precept showcases our future, not as a fancy dream or something out of a sci-fi movie. This is our reality, to come.”

Sustainability

Precept interior shows how high-tech, sustainable materials used together in the right combination can create a new luxury design language

Vegan interior with high levels of recycled content, building on the vegan foundations presented by Polestar 2

Polestar works together with Bcomp to integrate flax-based natural composite which has been used extensively to replace many virgin plastics

Composite material reduces interior component weight by 50% with an 80% reduction in plastic

Proprietary powerRibs™ technology from Bcomp is inspired by leaf veins, offering rigidity with low weight

Bcomp’s ampliTex™ composite material is strengthened by the powerRibs™ to create strong and rigid componentry which can reduce vibrations by up to 250% and perform better during an impact

The seat covers are 3D-knitted from 100% recycled PET bottles in a single thread – made exactly to size with no waste or off-cuts

Recycled plastic bottles are also used for the 100% recycled headlining textile

The ECONYL® carpets are woven from Nylon 6, recovered from reclaimed fishing nets

Waste and recycled cork from the wine industry is converted into cork-based vinyl for seat bolsters and head rests

SOURCE: Polestar