Polestar opens new electric vehicle retail location in Tampa, Florida

Polestar, the Swedish electric performance car brand, today announced the opening of a new retail location, known as a Polestar Space, at 3710 Midtown Dr. in Tampa, Florida.

“Florida has the nation’s second-highest electric vehicle sales volume. The new Polestar Tampa retail location offers a perfect brand introduction for drivers looking to go electric,” said Gregor Hembrough, Head of Polestar North America. “With the award-winning Polestar 2 on sale at Polestar Tampa today, and the Polestar 3 SUV arriving next year, the timing is impeccable.”

Building on Polestar’s established network of retail locations that embody the brand’s signature design cues and a premium digital-forward sales approach, Polestar Tampa brings the brand to customers in the gulf coast area for the first time, enabling a hands-on experience with the cars and test drives with expert Polestar Specialists.

Visitors to Polestar Tampa can test drive and learn about the all-electric Polestar 2 fastback, which is priced from $48,400 and available for immediate delivery. Visitors can also experience the new Polestar 3 in augmented reality. This recently unveiled electric performance SUV is priced from $83,900 in a heavily optioned specification and will be available for delivery in 2023.

“I am excited to open Polestar Tampa at a moment when conversion to electric vehicles is surging,” said Danny O’Malley, Principal of Polestar Tampa. “My team is proud to be a part of the Polestar family as we are redefining what the customer experience of the electric future looks like.”

Polestar Tampa is part of the brand’s continued retail expansion, with a goal of having 35 locations across North America by the end of 2022.

SOURCE: Polestar