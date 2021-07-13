Polestar looks to build further digital capability with 100 new tech experts at global headquarters

Polestar is expanding; digital development and continued capability leadership are at its core

Polestar, the Swedish electric performance car brand, is growing at an unprecedented pace, with digital expansion at the core of its journey. With a strong foundation at the company’s global headquarters in Gothenburg, the Polestar Digital team is looking to scale its capabilities further to become one of the top employers of choice for digital and tech talent from around the world.

Looking to disrupt automotive and innovate to accelerate progress, the Digital team will work on cutting-edge digital products and next-generation developments that will change the way users connect, explore and interact with their cars. The scope encompasses environments both inside and outside the vehicle, to include all digital ecosystems connected to factories, B2B, B2C, and the support of R&D.

Mikael Björklund, Polestar Digital, comments: “Polestar is growing at a rapid pace and our Digital function is no exception. This really is a unique chance to become part of a company that is leading the industry into a large digital transformation by using eCommerce as the primary sales channel. In the last few years, Polestar Digital managed to put a full commerce and IT environment in place while at the same time form the business requirements to create a state-of-the-art customer-centric experience. And we did so in record time.”

Polestar is already refining the car purchasing experience by introducing a fully digital retail environment. The unique digital retail experience allows customers to do everything online, from finding information about the cars, configurating the Polestar 2, and placing orders. The entire customer journey is digital, maintaining a close connection between the brand and customers throughout the ownership phase.

The electric performance car brand is also revolutionising the customer experience by integrating a direct digital connection to owners. Polestar 2 owners in all markets are already benefitting from remote software updates that bring the latest features and functionality developments to their cars. Over-the-Air (OTA) updates allow the company to address a range of items, from charging speed increases, bug fixes, stability and range improvements and new base software. With the digitally connected Polestar 2 and a holistic approach to development, the digital environment is constantly improving.

Polestar is now looking for a wider range of digital experts to further push the boundaries of technology and software development, with roles like service engineers and designers, digital and technical leads, business analysts, UX/UI designers, and more. With the car brand’s cornerstone of transparency engrained into its digital organisation, a set of harmonised roles provide a unique opportunity for personal development and increased internal mobility for all roles.

Monika Franke, Polestar HR, says: “Polestar is a company in which ideas, information, technology and quick execution meet. The global team’s passion, ambition, and dedication to continuously push frontiers is truly inspiring. The results are nothing short of excellent. I’m excited that more people will be joining and strengthening the Digital team as we continue to expand on the global stage.”

SOURCE: Polestar