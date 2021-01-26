Polestar in Chengdu: the guiding star for sustainable manufacturing

With Polestar’s state-of-the-art production facility in Chengdu, China, where the Polestar 1 is produced, Polestar guides the industry towards a more sustainable future.

The Polestar Production Centre is the only automobile plant in China to have earned Gold status in the globally recognised Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) rating system, making it one of the most environmentally responsible car factories in the country. LEED , measures environmental performance in building design, construction and use.

Designed by celebrated Norwegian architecture firm Snøhetta, the facility embodies the next level of automotive manufacturing, focusing on energy-efficient buildings, efficient land usage, as well as employee wellbeing.

As a result of a newly signed supply contract, the factory runs on 100% renewable electricity. Around 65% of the electricity supplied is now hydroelectric, while the remainder comes from solar, wind and other renewable sources. It is one of the latest concrete steps toward Polestar’s goal of becoming climate neutral.

The factory has no industrial water discharge and is implementing a circular approach to waste handling, including the recycling of its waste carbon fibre material and reduction of landfill waste.

Polestar recognises the importance of contributing to the community, by being a responsible employer and by safeguarding the factory’s surroundings from pollution.

The Polestar Production Centre has been created as an inclusive workplace where employees can develop their abilities in optimal conditions, surrounded by good indoor air quality, lighting and reduced noise. By providing lectures on sustainability for employees and their families, Polestar is also raising environmental awareness in the local community.

Meeting spaces have been created both inside and outside the building to encourage spontaneous collaboration and social engagement across disciplines, simultaneously utilising the building’s surrounding green spaces. This not only promotes cross-functional interaction but helps to foster innovation by allowing the sharing of information and ideas across departments.

“For Polestar, sustainability is not just about the electric powertrain. It impacts everything we do. We want to promote sustainable manufacturing in China. This objective entails a relentless pursuit of circular and climate-neutral solutions, and also being a responsible employer and presence in the area,” says Fredrika Klarén, Head of Sustainability at Polestar.

The Polestar Production Centre in Chengdu embodies Polestar’s vision of being a guiding star fully-fledged vehicle manufacturer, and demonstrates how China is able to lead sustainable production.

SOURCE: Polestar