Polestar expands retail operations in California with new San Diego location

Polestar, the Swedish premium electric performance car brand, announces the opening of a new retail location, known as a Polestar Space, within the Westfield UTC mall at 4311 La Jolla Village Dr. Suite 2220, San Diego, CA 92122. The brand has teamed up with Unstoppable Automotive Group to open the doors to this new location.

The opening of Polestar San Diego is part of the brand’s continued commercial expansion across the country, with additional Spaces set to open in the coming months and beyond.

San Diego continues to be a leading market for electric vehicle (EV) adoption in the U.S., with residents driving nearly four times the national average in EV miles, according to a recent report1. The county recorded approximately 872 EV miles driven per 1,000 residents on a typical weekday, compared to the national average of 227. With this new permanent Polestar San Diego Space, residents will have access to additional electric vehicle options to meet demand.

”San Diego has proven to be a standout market for electrification, with growing demand for EVs and a strong commitment to charging infrastructure,” said Anders Gustafsson, Head of Polestar North America. “We’re thrilled to partner with Unstoppable Group to establish a presence in this key market. Their expertise and strong local engagement will play a pivotal role as we continue getting customers behind the wheel of Polestar 3, assembled in SC, USA, and later this year, the new SUV coupé Polestar 4.”

Visitors to the new San Diego Space will get a firsthand look at the brand’s electric performance lineup, including the 2025 Polestar 3, the SUV for the electric age. From now until the end of April, Polestar San Diego has featured offers for customers interested in Polestar 3, including a $15,000 Polestar Clean Vehicle Incentive, which is double the federal EV tax credit. Separately, current Tesla owners can enjoy an additional $5,000 toward the lease of a new Polestar 3, which can be combined with the $15,000 Polestar Clean Vehicle Incentive for a total savings of $20,0002.

SOURCE: Polestar