Polestar creates collection of Arctic Circle cars to showcase Swedish performance DNA

Polestar has created a new collection of unique ‘Arctic Circle’ cars that build onto the formula applied to the one-of-a-kind Polestar 2 Arctic Circle first shown in 2022

Polestar has created a new collection of unique ‘Arctic Circle’ cars that build onto the formula applied to the one-of-a-kind Polestar 2 Arctic Circle first shown in 2022. Now, additional Polestar 3 and Polestar 4 versions have been built to present a complete line-up of rally-inspired, one-off Arctic Circle cars that express the Swedish brand’s performance DNA. The three cars will make their public debut at the 2025 FAT Ice Race in Zell am See, Austria, on February 1.

Michael Lohscheller, Polestar CEO, says: “The Arctic Circle collection illustrates our unique performance DNA, rooted in motorsport and combined with Scandinavian design. We develop our cars under challenging conditions within the Arctic Circle in Sweden, and at the FAT Ice Race we will showcase that on ice there is nothing better than a Polestar. We are really excited to be part of this special event with our full model line-up, where it’s all about car culture and the performance experience.”

Born in the world of motorsport and expertly integrated by Polestar’s Head of Driving Dynamics, Joakim Rydholm, Polestar’s performance DNA is partly developed and perfected in the specifically challenging environment within the Arctic Circle in northern Sweden. With multiple Swedish rally podium finishes to his name and over 30 years in motorsport, Joakim and the Polestar Design and Brand teams have applied the rally formula to the complete Polestar model range, with each car exhibiting slightly different characteristics.

Joakim Rydholm says: “We created something truly special when we worked on the Polestar 2 Arctic Circle, and to now apply that formula to our two new SUVs has been a fun and challenging task. We have worked closely with our leading technology partners to bring bespoke engineering solutions to these cars that emphasize our performance DNA – and make them incredibly fun to drive.”

Built at one of Polestar’s Swedish R&D facilities, the general formula of raised ride height with custom 3-way adjustable Öhlins dampers, specialized Pirelli studded tyres, OZ Racing wheels (world premier of the new ‘Rally Legend’), new Quad Evo front spotlights from Stedi, and bucket seats from Recaro, give the cars a rally flavor. Then, accessories are applied to the vehicles in different executions, including skis, roof racks, storage solutions and recovery equipment – bringing additional Polestar brand partnerships to the fore.

Each vehicle is modified as follows:

Polestar 2 Arctic Circle Polestar 3 Arctic Circle Polestar 4 Arctic Circle MY21 Long range Dual motor with Performance Pack and software upgrade 469 hp / 502 lb-ft (350 kW) MY24 Long range Dual motor with Performance Pack 517 hp / 671 lb-ft (380 kW) MY24 Long range Dual motor with Performance Pack 544 hp / 506 lb-ft (400 kW) Custom Öhlins 3-way adjustable dampers (2-way compression, 1-way rebound) with external gas reservoirs Custom Öhlins 3-way adjustable dampers (2-way compression, 1-way rebound) with external gas reservoirs Custom Öhlins 3-way adjustable dampers (2-way compression, 1-way rebound) with external gas reservoirs +1.2-inch ride height +1.6-inch ride height +0.8-inch ride height Front and rear strut braces Front strut brace Front strut brace Specialized 19” Pirelli Scorpion All Terrain Plus with 250 4-mm studs (245/45R19) for ice track driving Specialized 20” Pirelli Scorpion All Terrain Plus with 300 4-mm studs (295/40R20) for ice track driving Specialized 20” Pirelli Scorpion All Terrain Plus with 300 4-mm studs (295/40R20) for ice track driving Pirelli P Zero Winter (245/45R19) for road driving Pirelli Scorpion Winter 2 (255/50R20 front, 285/45R20 rear) for road driving Pirelli Scorpion Winter 2 (255/50R20) for road driving OZ Racing Rally Racing wheels (19”) OZ Racing Rally Legend wheels (20”) – world premier OZ Racing Rally Legend wheels (20”) – world premier Recaro Pole Position bucket seats Recaro Pole Position bucket seats Recaro Pole Position bucket seats Paddle-operated launch control Stedi ST4K roof light bar Drift-inspired hydraulic hand brake Stedi Quad Pro LED front spotlights Stedi Quad Pro LED front spotlights Stedi Quad Pro LED front spotlights Rally-inspired mud flaps Rally-inspired mud flaps Rally-inspired mud flaps Swedish gold tow hooks Swedish gold tow hooks Swedish gold tow hooks Thule WingBar Edge roof rails and SnowPack ski mounts Thule WingBar Edge roof rails and custom roof basket Specialized ski mounts blackcrows all-terrain skis Fiskars SnowXpert shovel blackcrows all-terrain skis Peli 1650EU Protector Case Snow ladders

SOURCE: Polestar