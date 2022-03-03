Polestar continues UK retail expansion as it opens Solihull Space

Key Midlands location chosen for Polestar UK’s third Space opening

Swedish electric performance brand Polestar will open its third UK Space at Touchwood, the award winning, 650,000 square foot shopping destination in Solihull’s town centre. Like previous openings at London Westfield and Manchester’s Trafford Centre, Polestar Solihull will continue to change the face of the traditional automotive retail model with its direct to consumer digital-first approach.

The Space, located on the ground floor of the shopping centre, will feature the same state of the art minimalist design, seamless digital interactivity and non-commissioned product specialists as found in its other Spaces around the world. Customers can define their entire journey from initial enquiry through, if they wish, to the delivery of their chosen Polestar model. Test drives can be conducted on-site, deliveries can be scheduled to home or office addresses and there is no stock held to try and persuade buyers away from their desired configuration.

Jonathan Goodman, CEO of Polestar, says: “The Polestar Space in Solihull is located in a pivotal retail destination in the Midlands making it easier than ever for consumers to interact with the brand. Our Spaces continue to allow our customers, not us, to define and shape the experience they have with Polestar. With no sales pressure, an intimate environment and cutting edge technology we continue to put the fun back into buying a car!”

Those wishing to order or reserve a Polestar can complete the process on the Polestar website, either in the comfort of their own home in their own time or, with the guidance of a Polestar Specialist in their chosen Space.

Each Polestar Space is specifically designed to promote, not distract from, the product with a closely curated experience to truly reflect the design-led brand’s ethos. The Polestar vehicles on display take priority, lit with specially designed lightboxes to guarantee photographic studio-quality light without distracting shadows. On either side of the vehicle, the walls display large format art featuring Polestar products and brand details alongside interactive LED display screens.

Those at the configuration stage can experience the unique free-standing atelier table, inspired by design house cutting tables. By physically placing trim modules on the surface, RFID technology allows customers to curate their own specification and see it presented on the display screens. Once the design is perfected, placing an NFC-compatible device on the table means the user can take their configuration away with them without even pressing a button.

Representing the next step in Polestar’s journey to bring a range of design and performance-led electric vehicles to market, these locations will ultimately go one step further. Each Polestar Space will become part of a network and foster a community, hosting talks and exhibitions, from design and architecture to technology and of course automotive.

The Polestar 2 is available to buy from Polestar.com now with a range of up to 335 miles (WLTP). In addition, Polestar will launch three new cars in the next two years starting with Polestar 3, a premium electric performance SUV, launching later in 2022.

Designed to offer a seamless customer journey from start to ownership, Polestar Solihull opens to the public on 4 March 2022.

SOURCE: Polestar