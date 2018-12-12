Polestar appoints new Group CFO and Deputy Group CFO to strengthen global financial capabilities

To support its strategy of increasing independence, and to strengthen its global finance team, Polestar has appointed a new Group CFO and Deputy Group CFO. Ian Zhang joins Polestar as the new Group Chief Financial Officer on 01 January 2019 from his current position as Deputy Group CFO for Zhejiang Geely Holding Group.

Working with Ian Zhang will be Nils Mösko in the new role of Deputy Group CFO. Nils also joins Polestar on 01 January 2019 and moves from the position of Vice President of Investor Relations at Volvo Cars. He has previously held finance, treasury and controlling functions for Volvo Cars and Ford Motor Company.

“These management changes to Polestar’s finance department support our long-term strategy of becoming increasingly independent,” says Thomas Ingenlath, Chief Executive Officer at Polestar.

SOURCE: Polestar