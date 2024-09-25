Polestar adds rear-wheel drive Polestar 3 to line-up with 700 km range

Polestar Australia has confirmed the arrival of a new, rear-wheel-drive variant to the Polestar 3 model range with the introduction of the Long range Single motor starting at $118,420* with a preliminary range of 700 km

Polestar Australia has confirmed the arrival of a new, rear-wheel-drive variant to the Polestar 3 model range with the introduction of the Long range Single motor starting at $118,420* with a preliminary range of 700 km**.

The award-winning Polestar 3 redefines the SUV with its minimalist, Scandinavian design aesthetic, performance-focused driving dynamics, and superb sustainability credentials.

The Long range Single motor becomes the third variant of the Polestar 3 range and is now available to order with Australian deliveries commencing early in 2025.

“The Polestar 3 Long range Single motor pushes the boundaries of luxury and performance, all while delivering up to 700 kms in range. It’s a great achievement for a large and spacious SUV, making EVs easier to own and more exciting to drive,” said Polestar Australia managing director, Scott Maynard.

Like the Polestar 3 Long range Dual motor, the new Long range Single motor’s exterior design reinforces the brand’s elegant Swedish minimalist aesthetic. Standard exterior features include a front and rear wing, active LED headlights, flush door-handles, a panoramic glass roof, and 20-inch Aero wheels.

The Polestar 3’s spacious interior has been carefully curated to prioritise driver engagement and occupant comfort. All Polestar 3 variants feature responsibly-sourced and recycled materials, a 14.5-inch multimedia touchscreen with full smartphone integration, triple-zone climate control, electrically adjustable and heated seats.

Those looking for the most efficient Polestar 3 yet will find the new Long range Single motor offers up to 700 km** between charges. It utilises the same 111 kWh battery pack as the Long range Dual motor version with a 250 kW peak charging capability delivering a 30 minute 10-80% charge on DC.

The rear-wheel drive configuration further enhances the Polestar 3’s performance-focused driving dynamics that make it the discerning driver’s luxury SUV.

Ride comfort and control is taken care of by a sophisticated passive damper system that uses Hydraulic Rebound Stops (HRS) and Frequency Selective Damping (FSD). The result is the Long range Single motor Polestar 3 emulates the dynamic character found in the Long range Dual motor model.

The single motor drives the rear axle only and produces 220 kW and 490 Nm of torque with a 0-100 km/h acceleration time of 7.8 seconds. Stopping power is equally important, and so the Polestar 3 Long range Single motor uses the same Brembo braking system as the rest of the Polestar 3 range.

Buyers can choose from six exterior colours, six interior rooms and fourwheel options including the new 21-inch alloy wheel available as part of the new Pro Pack.

*Manufacturer sales retail price – does not include on-road charges

**Preliminary range figure based on the WLTP test cycle

SOURCE: Polestar