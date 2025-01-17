Polestar 3 wins the world’s largest independent winter range test

Polestar 3 Performance travelled 531 km during the winter El Prix 2025 range test, just 5% short of its official 561 km* WLTP rating

The Polestar 3 has won the world’s largest independent winter range test. Beating 23 competitors, from a variety of segments, the winning Polestar 3 travelled a total of 531 km in challenging conditions in Norway.

The MY24 Long range Dual motor Polestar 3 with Performance Pack also achieved the closest result to its WLTP rating (561 km*), with only a 5% deviation from its official figures. The next nearest competitor was 9% short of its official rating, and while one other car managed to travel almost the same overall distance, it was 24% short of its WLTP figure. The result from the Polestar 3 is the second-best ever achieved in this world-renowned independent test.

Michael Lohscheller, Polestar CEO, says: “We are proud that Polestar 3 wins another big test! Range is an important criterion for customers – and this result underlines that Polestar 3 is a great choice for everybody seeking a luxury experience in an outstanding SUV. We are developing our cars above the Arctic Circle in Sweden, so it’s no surprise for us that Polestar 3 performs better than the competition in challenging conditions.”

Twice a year, the Norwegian Automobile Federation (NAF) and Motor magazine organise the El Prix EV range test to measure how far cars actually drive on a single charge compared to their official WLTP range.The annual winter edition of the test, conducted during the Norwegian winter season, has an ascent of around 1,000 metres. This year the route was particularly challenging due to wet and slippery road conditions, despite some milder temperatures than previous events.

The Polestar 3 lineup offers customers the choice of four-wheel drive Long range Dual motor or rear-wheel drive Long range Single motor configurations. Customers ordering the former, available with up to 380 kW with the Performance Pack, will enjoy even more range thanks to Polestar’s commitment to continually improve its cars, with MY25 versions offering up to 567 km on the WLTP cycle. And for those wanting to maximise range even further, the recently introduced Long range Single motor boasts an official WLTP rating of 706 km from its 111 kWh battery.

SOURCE: Polestar