Polestar 2 updated with new features, including upgraded processor chip and Bowers & Wilkins audio option

Polestar introduces a model year 2026 update with new features and technology to Polestar 2. The updates include an upgraded processor chip, improving the performance of the car’s infotainment system and a new top-tier audio system option from Bowers & Wilkins. Polestar 2 model year 2026 is now available to order in Europe* via Polestar.com, with additional markets to follow throughout the year.

Polestar 2 receives a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor chip, supporting quicker download speeds for in-car apps, faster reaction times within apps and actions, improved centre display responsiveness, and smoother performance within its infotainment system overall.

Offered as an additional upgrade, Polestar 2 can now be equipped with Bowers & Wilkins for Polestar. This high-end audio system comprises 14 speakers, with a total output of 1,350 Watts. Key features include Tweeter-on-Top technology for improved clarity and accuracy, and Continuum midrange speakers that minimise distortion, delivering a rich audio experience. Design cues incorporate branded detail on the front door panels and stainless-steel mesh on the rear door panels, highlighting the sophisticated audio system in the car.

A new exterior colour, Dune, makes its debut on Polestar 2. This contemporary metallic colour has a smooth mica finish with a sandy hue, and replaces Jupiter. Externally, a new five-spoke design for the car’s 20-inch forged alloy Performance wheels, the lightest available for Polestar 2 to date, is introduced and available as part of the optional Performance Pack. On the interior, a new bio-attributed MicroTech upholstery in Charcoal with distinctive quilting design and Black Ash deco is available with the optional Plus Pack.

Michael Lohscheller, Polestar CEO, says: “Polestar 2 is the cornerstone our business was built on. Seeing our first EV continue to receive numerous enhancements with every model year introduction is truly amazing. Now with a comprehensive round of technology, design, and option updates, including the outstanding Bowers & Wilkins audio system and faster processor chip, I’m convinced our customers will love the experience Polestar 2 offers even more.”

As with Polestar 3, Plug & Charge technology is now included in Polestar 2, offering a seamless charging experience for drivers who can simply park at a public charger, plug in the charging cable, and let their car initiate and authenticate the process**. Plug & Charge can be enabled via the Polestar Charge app and within the car settings. Once enabled, the need for multiple charging cards or apps is eliminated, streamlining the overall experience.

Polestar is also introducing a new, optional Prime Pack comprising the Pilot, Plus, and Climate packs, and rear privacy glass, as one cost-effective pack bundle. Tint is now applied to rear side windows, in addition to the tailgate window.

Polestar 2 model year 2026 welcomes a battery update for the Standard range Single motor variant in select markets. All Polestar markets now offer a 70 kWh battery from CATL, in contrast to the previous 69 kWh LG Chem battery, meaning this variant now has an improved range of up to 554 km (WLTP), up from 546 km.

SOURCE: Polestar