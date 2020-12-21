Polestar 2 greets winter solstice with advanced lighting technology

Polestar 2 features highly advanced lighting technology which contribute to its premium offer. The electric performance fastback brings new technology to the compact premium electric segment. Being developed in Scandinavia, it’s well adapted to even the darkest of nights – and days.

“When you drive Polestar 2, especially in the dark, you really understand how much this technology increases safety,” comments Polestar CEO, Thomas Ingenlath. “LED lighting also allows for creativity, and the light signatures we have designed are unmistakable. They are distinctive and people will know you are driving a Polestar.”

Pixel LED headlights, fitted as standard at launch, feature active high beam technology as well as a ‘welcome sequence’ that activates when the vehicle is unlocked.

A total of 84 individual LED pixels form a matrix in each lamp and each LED is controlled individually, allowing the headlights to shade out their light in the path of up to five leading or oncoming vehicles when in motion. The functionality allows the driver to leave their lights on high beam, enabling maximum forward visibility at all times without dazzling other road users, and without having to think about switching between modes.

Front fog lights with cornering support utilise energy efficient LED technology and activate automatically at low speeds according to steering or turn signal input, further enhancing visibility when manoeuvring the vehicle.

At the rear of Polestar 2, the signature rear lighting features 288 LEDs in a distinctive full-width wrap-around light bar, featuring unique welcome and farewell lighting sequences. The rear light bar includes adaptive lighting technology. In daylight, the brightness is increased to ensure optimal visibility of the light signature. At night, the LEDs automatically dim to prevent drivers behind Polestar 2 from being dazzled.

SOURCE: Polestar