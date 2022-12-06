Plus 200 Gigalight, the new Bosch halogen headlamp bulb, with up to 200 percent brighter light

Seeing far ahead and being seen in time are decisive criteria for road safety, especially when driving at night

Seeing far ahead and being seen in time are decisive criteria for road safety, especially when driving at night. This is why vehicle headlamp bulbs have been continuously modified over the past decades. The Bosch Plus 200 Gigalight halogen bulb now provides a further significant boost to light output. Compared with standard halogen bulbs, the newly developed bulb emits up to 200 percent more light. In addition, the illumination range has also been improved. The light beam from the Plus 200 Gigalight shines up to 150 meters without dazzling oncoming traffic. In addition, the light emitted is considerably whiter than the light from conventional halogen bulbs, providing especially strong and clear contrast. This means that drivers on extra-urban roads can see road signs much earlier, as well as obstacles and hazards such as animals suddenly crossing the road. Conversely, pedestrians, cyclists, and other drivers are more likely to notice a vehicle equipped with such powerful halogen lights.

Bosch vehicle bulbs for nearly every European vehicle

The Plus 200 Gigalight adds another especially powerful bulb type to the extensive Bosch automotive lighting technology portfolio. It is currently the most light-intensive halogen bulb in the Bosch vehicle bulb range. The new bulb will be available as H4 and H7 from December 2022 and will be sold single or in a double pack. With its extensive range of vehicle bulbs for exterior and interior lighting, Bosch covers almost 100 percent of the entire vehicle fleet in the European market.

SOURCE: Bosch