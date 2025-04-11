Pirelli: At the moment no investment in the United States

With reference to media reports about the possibility of Pirelli making investments in the United States, the company states that the desire to increase its production capacity in that market, in line with a local-for-local strategy, has been known for some time

At the moment, however, nothing has been decided given the regulatory obstacles linked to questions of governance and shareholder structure regarding which, as is known, evaluations and in-depth analyses with Sinochem are still ongoing.

SOURCE: Pirelli