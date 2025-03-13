Pirelli and Unicorn Mobility together to expand the electric mobility service for private communities

Pirelli, one of the world leaders in tyre production, and UM Technologies BV (“UMT”), an innovative company in the sustainable mobility sector and owner of the Unicorn Mobility commercial brand, join forces to inaugurate a new phase of Cycl-e Around, the Corporate eBike Sharing project launched by Pirelli in 2021

Pirelli, one of the world leaders in tyre production, and UM Technologies BV (“UMT”), an innovative company in the sustainable mobility sector and owner of the Unicorn Mobility commercial brand, join forces to inaugurate a new phase of Cycl-e Around, the Corporate eBike Sharing project launched by Pirelli in 2021. From this collaboration will be born a service offered by UTM, even broader both geographically and in terms of offer (which will include connected vehicles, from e-bikes to microcars) to satisfy the needs of companies, accommodation facilities, residential complexes and student residences and to respond to the growing demand for solutions related to green mobility.

Pirelli will provide UMT with the strength of its brand and its knowledge of the over 160 markets where it currently operates globally, while UMT, having acquired the activities of Cycl-e Around, will exploit its expertise in the field of new mobility and its network of international partners to offer an even more efficient and widespread service.

“This collaboration represents a further step towards alternative forms of mobility to traditional means. Thanks to the synergy between the strength of our brand, known throughout the world, and UMT’s specialization in light electric mobility, users will have access to an advanced and accessible service, simultaneously promoting environmental sensitivity and active living.” – declared Giovanni Tronchetti Provera, Executive Vice President Sustainability, New Mobility and Motorsport Pirelli.

The Co-founders of UM Technologies BV added: “This collaboration allows us to further expand our presence on the business market, building on the success achieved in the world of Hospitality, and to strengthen our commitment to the decarbonisation of companies and private communities. Our goal is to make sustainable mobility the norm in micro communities, offering cutting-edge solutions that combine technology, efficiency and sustainability.”

SOURCE: Pirelli