Pioneer announces change in management

Pioneer Corporation announced today change in management effective February 1, 2020, as follows:
Mr. Akihide Miyawaki, currently Counselor, would become Senior Executive Officer, effective as of February 1, 2020. He will be assigned to CHRO (Chief Human Resources Officer).
A brief profile of Mr. Miyawaki is as follows:
Date of Birth: August 4, 1958
Business Career:
1982: Joined Toyota Motor Corp.
1990: Bain & Company Japan, Inc., Sr Consultant
1994: William M. Mercer Ltd. of Japan, Director
1997: Chrysler Japan and Chrysler Asia Pacific VP, HR and General Administration
2000: SAP Japan Co., Ltd., VP HR
2003: Johnson & Johnson K.K. Medical Company, VP (April 2006～Sr VP, HR, Administration and Reliability Assurance)
2008: Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. Sr Exec Managing Officer & CHRO
2013: KITO CORPORATION Managing Director Head of Corp Planning & Corp Mgt Div. (April 2016～Senior Managing Director, Chief Administration Officer)
2018: ADK Holdings Inc., Group CHRO
January 2020: Joined Pioneer Corporation, Counselor
SOURCE: Pioneer