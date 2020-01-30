Pioneer announces change in management

Pioneer Corporation announced today change in management effective February 1, 2020, as follows:

Mr. Akihide Miyawaki, currently Counselor, would become Senior Executive Officer, effective as of February 1, 2020. He will be assigned to CHRO (Chief Human Resources Officer).

A brief profile of Mr. Miyawaki is as follows:

Date of Birth: August 4, 1958

Business Career:

1982: Joined Toyota Motor Corp.

1990: Bain & Company Japan, Inc., Sr Consultant

1994: William M. Mercer Ltd. of Japan, Director

1997: Chrysler Japan and Chrysler Asia Pacific VP, HR and General Administration

2000: SAP Japan Co., Ltd., VP HR

2003: Johnson & Johnson K.K. Medical Company, VP (April 2006～Sr VP, HR, Administration and Reliability Assurance)

2008: Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. Sr Exec Managing Officer & CHRO

2013: KITO CORPORATION Managing Director Head of Corp Planning & Corp Mgt Div. (April 2016～Senior Managing Director, Chief Administration Officer)

2018: ADK Holdings Inc., Group CHRO

January 2020: Joined Pioneer Corporation, Counselor

