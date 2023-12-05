Pilot Travel Centers LLC, General Motors and EVgo make convenient, accessible charging a reality with opening of first stations in coast-to-coast EV charging network

At least 25 locations offering 100 fast charging stalls by end of year; approximately 200 locations targeted by end of 2024

Pilot Travel Centers LLC, General Motors and EVgo Inc. today announced the opening of the first 17 locations of their previously announced national electric vehicle fast charging network. Now available in 13 states, the network features an elevated charging experience, providing EV travelers access to the same amenities offered at existing Pilot and Flying J travel center locations.

“EV drivers are eager for a better charging experience and to have more charging locations along America’s most traveled corridors. These new charging locations and the many more to come, will be critical for improving range confidence,” said Adam Wright, Pilot Travel Centers LLC chief executive officer. “As interest in EVs continues to grow, we believe our network can be a catalyst to getting more EV drivers on the road.”

Pilot Travel Centers LLC, GM, and EVgo, along with multiple public agencies and utilities, have worked together to grow the nation’s public fast charging infrastructure, creating a model for how public-private collaboration can make measurable progress in accelerating broader access to EV charging. The three industry leaders have worked to provide current and future EV drivers with a thoughtful, practical and accessible charging experience for long distance travel.

Many locations throughout the network offer a variety of 24/7 amenities, products and services, including:

Multiple fast charging stalls at each site, with chargers capable of delivering up to 350kW.

Canopies to help protect drivers from the elements during charging.

Pull-through charging stalls to accommodate EV towing.

Centrally located chargers in well-lit areas, monitored around-the-clock by onsite staff.

Access to restrooms, food and beverage options, and free Wi-Fi.

Plug and Charge compatibility for a streamlined charging experience.

A seamless digital user experience has also been built into this network — EV travelers will be able to easily find available charging locations via GM’s vehicle brand apps, Pilot’s myRewards Plus app, the EVgo app, PlugShare and other applications designed for EV drivers.* Beginning in spring 2024, GM and Pilot Travel Centers LLC will introduce exclusive benefits for GM drivers, including the ability to reserve a charger, and discounts on charging. All EV travelers can also save at Pilot and Flying J locations with regular deals on food, beverages and merchandise available in the myRewards Plus app.*

“As GM continues to advance its vision of an all-electric future, we’re collaborating broadly to accelerate access to convenient charging at home and on the go, offering additional confidence to prospective single vehicle customers considering an EV,” said Wade Sheffer, vice president of GM Energy. “This new network will provide EV drivers with a quality charging experience and greater peace of mind during road trips.”

By the end of 2023, it is expected that at least 25 Pilot and Flying J travel centers will feature EV fast charging, with approximately 200 locations targeted by the end of 2024. In total, the network will include up to 2,000 high-power fast charging stalls at up to 500 Pilot and Flying J travel centers across the U.S., connecting urban and rural communities. Expansion sites for this network have been strategically selected for continued electrification of highly traveled corridors in every corner of the nation.

“EVgo is committed to delivering a convenient, reliable, and customer-centric charging experience,” said Dennis Kish, EVgo chief operating officer. “With robust amenities, optimal corridor locations, high-power charging and more, our collaboration with GM and Pilot Company puts drivers first and boosts range confidence for every EV traveler on the road.”

To learn about available locations, amenities and more, visit pilotflyingj.com/ev-charging.

*Data rates may apply. Other terms, conditions and restrictions may apply.

SOURCE: General Motors