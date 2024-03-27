PEVE to change name to Toyota Battery Co., Ltd. and produce batteries for a wide range of electric vehicles

As announced by Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota Motor) on March 5, 2024, Primearth EV Energy Co., Ltd. (PEVE) will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Toyota Motor

As announced by Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota Motor) on March 5, 2024, Primearth EV Energy Co., Ltd. (PEVE) will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Toyota Motor. Capitalizing on the technology fostered through our hybrid vehicle battery business to date, we plan to contribute to Toyota Motor’s multi-pathway strategy in the battery business and intend to change our company name to Toyota Battery Co., Ltd. from October 1, 2024*.

* To be approved by PEVE’s Annual General Meeting of Shareholders in late June 2024

The new company name embodies our determination to leverage the technology and skills honed since PEVE’s establishment in 1996 to contribute to the competitiveness of Japanese batteries and become a company that provides high-quality and highly safe on-board batteries. In addition to batteries for Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs), we plan to produce batteries for Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) and Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs). Through our efforts in the production of diverse and next-generation on-board batteries, we hope to create new value and be useful to society.

The company’s headquarters will remain in Kosei City, Shizuoka Prefecture. In the very birthplace of Sakichi Toyoda, the founder of the Toyota Group, we will continue to strive for a sustainable global environment for the smiles of future children and work towards becoming the best company in town through our on-board battery business.

Overview of Toyota Battery Co., Ltd.

President and Representative DirectorMasamichi Okada

Headquarters address20 Okazaki, Kosei City, Shizuoka Prefecture

Batteries to be produced (planned)Batteries for HEVs, BEVs, PHEVs

Main customerToyota Motor Corporation

