Peugeot S.A. informs its shareholders of certain changes in the terms of participation in the Special Meeting and the Extraordinary General Meeting of January 4, 2021

Following the publication of decree n° 2020-1614 of December 18, 2020 extending and modifying decree n° 2020-418 of April 10, 2020 specifying the procedures for holding meetings behind closed doors, the company informs its shareholders of certain changes in the terms of participation and holding of the Meetings of January 4, 2021.

Shareholders who have chosen to be represented by a proxy of their choice must notify their appointment, and may also revoke them until the fourth day preceding the meetings, i.e. no later than Thursday, December 31, 2020 at midnight, Paris time.

The proxy holder must send his voting instructions for the exercise of his mandates in the form of a scanned copy of the single form, to Société Générale, by e-mail to the following address: assemblees.generales@sgss.socgen.com.

The form must bear the surname, first name and address of the representative, the words “As a representative”, and must be dated and signed. The voting instructions are indicated in the “I vote by post” form. The proxy holder must attach a copy of his identity card and, where applicable, a power of attorney of the legal person he represents. In accordance with decree n° 2020-418 of April 10, 2020 as amended, to be taken into account, the electronic message must be received by Société Générale no later than the fourth day preceding the date of the Meetings, i.e. Thursday, December 31, 2020, at midnight, Paris time.

The shareholders are invited to send their written questions to the Company at the latest until the end of the second business day preceding the date of the Meetings, i.e. December 30, 2020. The answers to these questions will be published on Groupe PSA website as soon as possible at the end of the Meetings, and at the latest before the end of the fifth business day from the date of the Meetings.

The Company also informs its shareholders that a list of frequently asked questions and answers concerning the proposed merger between PSA and FCA (and in particular concerning the admission of the share of Stellantis, the company resulting from the merger, on Euronext Paris) is now available for their attention on the website of Groupe PSA at the following address: www.groupe-psa.com/en/psa-fca-merger-project/.

Both Meetings will be live broadcasted at the following address: www.groupe-psa.com/en/finance/individual-shareholders/general-meeting/ and a replay will be available at the same address, as soon as possible at the end of the Meetings, and at the latest before the end of the fifth business day from the date of the Meetings.

In accordance with the provisions of decree n° 2020-418 as amended, a shareholder who has already voted by correspondence, given proxy to the Chairman of the Meeting, or given proxy to a third party may choose another mode of participation in the Shareholders’ Meetings provided that the new instruction issued by this shareholder reaches the company (i) according to the terms and deadlines specified in this press release with regard to the proxys given to third parties, and (ii) according to the legal terms and deadlines as specified in the notice of meeting and the notice of meeting available on the Company’s website for correspondence votes or proxys to the Chairman. His first instructions will then be revoked.

Finally, the Company also informs that it has appointed, in accordance with the provisions of decree n° 2020-1614 of December 18, 2020 as observers at the Meetings, the representatives of BPIfrance (shareholder via Lion Participations) and EPF / FFP (shareholder via Maillot 1).

SOURCE: Peugeot