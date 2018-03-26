Peugeot launches Built for Business light CV conversions range

Built for Business is the new light commercial vehicle conversion programme from PEUGEOT providing a range of popular conversions carrying a warranty that matches the base vehicle. Models that will launch the Built for Business range include Tipper, Dropside, Luton, Low-Floor Luton, Box Body and Curtainside. All conversions will be based on the PEUGEOT Boxer 335 chassis, powered by the 2.0 BlueHDi 160 S&S engine with six-speed manual transmission. Standard equipment includes air conditioning, an uprated battery and revised dual-leaf rear suspension with anti-roll bar.

PEUGEOT Built for Business conversions conform to either European Whole Vehicle Type Approval or National Small Series Type Approval regulations and can be ordered from any PEUGEOT Dealer or Business Centre. All models will be included in the PEUGEOT Boxer product guide.

Tipper

PEUGEOT Boxer Built for Business Tipper models are based on the Boxer 335 L2 single cab and L3 crew cab models. Bodywork features include bolted construction for ease of maintenance, while parts are made from steel and aluminium to provide robust construction and optimum payload.

The front bulkhead/gantry provides a number of load securing points, including one-tonne capacity load securing eyes in the upper structure. The body side board and integrated lever lock assemblies have been tested to burst loads of 1.7 tonnes while the theft-resistant hinges have been tested to a burst load of 1.3-tonnes. Full “Chapter 8” high-visibility markings for the tail board are included. The compact scissor-type underfloor tipping gear includes overload and hose burst protection. The mechanism is designed to be maintenance free throughout the life of the vehicle.

The PEUGEOT Boxer Built for Business Tipper offers payloads of up to 1,222kg. A 24-hour parts supply service is available from the Dealer network, through the PEUGEOT’s Midlands service hub.

Weights and dimensions

Model L2 Single Cab L3 Crew Cab Wheelbase 3,450mm 4,035mm Internal length 2,870mm 2,670mm Internal width 2,026mm 2,026mm Sideboard height 400mm 400mm Tailboard height 600mm 600mm Overall length 5,895mm 6,100mm Payload* 1,222kg 1,033kg

Dropside

The body for the PEUGEOT Boxer Built for Business Dropside range is built to the same rigorous standards as the Tipper and also features steel and aluminium construction for maximum durability and optimum payload. Three variants of the Dropside will be available, based on the Boxer 335 L2 Single Cab, L3 Single Cab and L3 Crew Cab. The Built for BusinessDropside offers payloads up to 1,441kg.

Features include a similar front gantry/bulkhead to the Tipper and 400mm deep side and tailboards made from double-skinned aluminium. The load floor is built using a single piece of non-slip birch plywood, with 800kg capacity retractable load securing rings fitted to its perimeter frame.

Aluminium corner posts are fitted at the rear of the body. These can be lifted out when not required and the side and tailboards removed to provide a flatbed body.

Bolted, modular construction means that a number of options can be easily included. For example; a tool trunk, folding footsteps, grab handles or a tail-lift. Replacement parts are readily available through the 24-hour parts supply from PEUGEOT’s Midlands hub.

Weights and dimensions

Model L2 Single Cab L3 Single Cab L3 Crew Cab Wheelbase 3,450mm 4,035mm 4,035mm Internal length 3,059mm 3,644mm 2,805mm Internal width 2,026mm 2,026mm 2,026mm Sideboard height 400mm 400mm 400mm Tailboard height 400mm 400mm 400mm Overall length 5,645mm 6,229mm 6,229mm Payload* 1,441kg 1,366kg 1,253kg

Luton

The PEUGEOT Boxer Built for Business Luton range is available with either the Boxer 335 L3 or L4 Single Cab. All Built for Business Luton bodies feature an aerodynamically designed pod above the Boxer cab, reducing air drag while providing additional storage space in the body.

The body panels are constructed from high quality GRP for optimum strength, built on a robust galvanised steel frame. Alternatively, lightweight aluminium frames will provide up to 80kgs of additional payload.

Both the front bulkhead and side panels are fitted with internal kick strips to protect against damage. The interior features both load locking and tie-rail tracks for a range of load restraint options. Additional rows and layouts are available. The rear closure features a lightweight roller shutter door with locking handle.

Standard equipment for the Built for Business Luton includes a 500kg capacity column tail lift, complete with dual controls to enable operation from inside or outside the vehicle. An interior light is provided, while external marker lights are also standard.

Weights and dimensions

Model L3 Single Cab L4 Single Cab Wheelbase 4,035mm 4,035mm Internal length 3,480mm 4,150mm Internal width 2,057mm 2,057mm Internal height 2,235mm 2,390mm Volume 16m3 20m3 Payload* 1,147kg 979kg

Curtainside

The PEUGEOT Boxer Built for Business Curtainside also benefits from an aerodynamic Luton pod over the cab. The Curtainside body provides easy access to the load area from either side. Alternatively, the fully-opening barn doors provide rear access.

The Curtainside body is available with either the Boxer 335 L3 or L4 Single Cab. The body provides a maximum payload of up to 965kgs (with a 17m3 volume) or a maximum volume of 20m3 with a 879kg payload. This enables up to six Euro-pallets to be carried.

Similar construction techniques for the Luton are used for the Curtainside body, with the same lightweight aluminium alternative, yielding up to 75-80kgs more in payload. The reinforced front bulkhead is equipped with a kick strip to guard against damage.

Load restraining equipment includes aluminium V-groove side raves with four pull-up hooks. Lashing rings, providing additional load restraint points are available as an option. The side apertures open up to 2,080mm, to ease loading from either side. The body comes with an interior light and external side marker lights.

Weights and dimensions

Model L3 Single Cab L4 Single Cab Wheelbase 4,035mm 4,035mm Internal length 3,480mm 4,150mm Internal width 2,057mm 2,057mm Internal height 2,350mm 2,350mm Volume 17m3 20m3 Payload* 965kg 879kg

Box Body

The PEUGEOT Boxer Built for Business Box body shares many of its construction features with the Luton and Curtainside, such as base and rear frame construction in galvanised steel, with a lightweight option for aluminium, which can increase payload by up to 80kgs.

The body is available with either the PEUGEOT Boxer 335 L3 or L4 Single Cab. Features include high-quality GRP panels to provide durable, lightweight construction. Inside, a kick strip guards against damage. The body provides a load volume of up to 20m3 and payloads up to 1,051kgs.

Standard load restraint equipment includes load locking and tie rail strips. Additional rows and other options are available.

The rear closure is a lightweight roller shutter door with locking handle. Load handling equipment includes a standard 500kg capacity column tail lift. Dual controls enable operation from both inside and outside the vehicle. Lighting equipment includes an interior light with external rear marker lights.

Weights and dimensions

Model L3 Single Cab L4 Single Cab Wheelbase 4,035mm 4,035mm Internal length 3,480mm 4,150mm Internal width 2,057mm 2,057mm Internal height 2,235mm 2,390mm Volume 16m3 20m3 Payload* 1,051kg 983kg

Low-Floor Luton

One of the advantages of the PEUGEOT Boxer front-wheel-drive chassis is that low floor bodywork can be used to ease loading access and increase body volume. The PEUGEOT Boxer Built for Business Low Floor Luton provides the option of a high-volume 22m3 Luton body, the largest available in the Boxer Built for Business range. It also provides over a tonne of payload with up to 1,050kgs available.

Body panels are made from high-quality 14mm GRP to provide strength and maximise payload, while the floor is made from non-slip birch plywood. Payload can be increased by around 120kg by opting for lightweight body panels. The front bulkhead is protected from damage by an alloy kick strip.

Both body sides are equipped with load lock strips. At the rear, the standard closure is a pair of flush-fitting barn doors, with a lightweight roller shutter available as an option. Like the standard Luton body, the storage space above the cab is provided by an aerodynamic pod.

Weights and dimensions

Model Low Floor Luton Internal length 4,080mm Internal width 2,160mm Internal height 2,500mm Overall height 3,200mm Overall length 6,570mm Payload* 1,050kg

“With the launch of Built for Business light CV conversions, PEUGEOT is providing certainty for customers that they are buying a vehicle where all parts of the conversion are built to the same exacting standard as the base vehicle”, says Richard Abbott, Head of National Specialist Fleets at PSA Group, “All Built for Business light CV conversions will be available through the PEUGEOT Dealer network and will carry a full warranty. We can guarantee quick delivery, excellent payload and competitive prices.”

