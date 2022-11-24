PEUGEOT INCEPTION Concept: World Premiere at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023 in Las Vegas.

Peugeot INCEPTION Concept, the brand’s vision of the future

2023 will be an electric year for Peugeot, and it will start on Thursday 5th January 2023 with the World Premiere of the “Peugeot Inception Concept” at the Consumer Electronics Show, the famous CES in Las Vegas, USA. The CES is the world’s largest trade show dedicated to new technologies and innovations.

The Peugeot Inception Concept was announced at the Paris Motor Show in October 2022 and will show how the Lion brand is taking advantage of “BEV-by-design” next-generation electric platforms to turn the entire automotive experience upside down.

Peugeot is completely redesigning the interior space, reinterpreting driving gestures around the new generation Peugeot i-Cockpit and creating new digital and physical experiences.

Peugeot Inception Concept will also transform the Brand’s design language, while bolstering its most typical features – a feline stance and luminous three-claw signatures.

With a firmly optimistic vision of the future of automotive, the Peugeot Inception Concept will embody the brand’s core values – Allure, Emotion and Excellence.

The Peugeot Inception Concept marks the start of a new era and will give a taste of the next generation of models and pave the way for the features and technology that customers will find in their future Peugeot.

The reveal on Thursday 5th January 2023 will be held live at CES from 23:00 CET. It will be followed by a digital presentation and discussion on the future of the brand with the “Peugeot Brand Forward” event, at 9am CET on Friday 6th January.

This will be followed by international round tables with Linda JACKSON, Peugeot CEO, Matthias HOSSANN, Peugeot Design Director, Jérôme MICHERON, Peugeot Product Director and Phil YORK, Peugeot Marketing and Communication Director.

SOURCE: Peugeot