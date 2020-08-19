Peugeot extends pride friends and family scheme to qualified teachers

PEUGEOT has extended its PRIDE Family & Friends promotional offers to the UK’s Qualified Teachers, after already extending the programme to NHS staff in June. The offer entitles all Qualified Teachers to an exclusive promotional offer on a brand new PEUGEOT, which they can configure and order online from the comfort of their home.

PEUGEOT PRIDE is the company’s exclusive promotional scheme, available to employees and nominated Family & Friends. As a way of helping those that have supported the country during the Covid-19 crisis, PEUGEOT has extended the scheme to the country’s Qualified Teachers, having already widened the scope of the programme to NHS employees earlier in the summer.

Qualified Teachers that have been teaching for at least six months are entitled to an exclusive promotional offer on brand new PEUGEOT models, which they can configure from the comfort of their own home and order via PEUGEOT Buy Online. PEUGEOT’s new Virtual Showroom, which is available to all car buyers, allows customers to talk to Sales staff and organise a live video tour around a vehicle from the safety of their own home.

The PRIDE discount is available for both cash and finance purchases – with the latter provided through PEUGEOT’s approved finance providers. There is also the possibility for registered users to part-exchange their existing vehicle via PRIDE, using PEUGEOT’s new Part Exchange Valuation Tool – this uses the latest CAP HPI® data to establish a fair and accurate offer.

To register for PRIDE, Qualified Teachers simply need to submit their details using the ‘PEUGEOT PRIDE Thank You’ form to unlock their promotional code and view the offers that are available to them.

Offers are available across the award-winning PEUGEOT range, including the all-new 208 and e-208; all-new 2008 SUV and e-2008 SUV; 3008 SUV and the full plug-in HYBRID line up. This includes the four-wheel drive 3008 SUV Hybrid4, as well as the two-wheel drive 508 and 508 SW HYBRID.

Once Qualified Teachers have found the offer that’s right for them, they can complete their order online and arrange to Click & Collect from their local PEUGEOT Retailer or take free Home delivery.

David Peel, Managing Director of PEUGEOT UK, said: “We are very happy to extend our PRIDE programme to the country’s teachers. During lockdown, teachers continued to educate children across the country to interact and engage with pupils despite the limitations imposed by Covid-19, utilising many of the digital tools that we’re currently using at PEUGEOT to engage with our customers..

New car buyers can now get up close and personal with the latest PEUGEOT cars from the comfort their own home via PEUGEOT’s newly launched Virtual Showroom.

PEUGEOT product presenters are available to deliver personal guided tours of the most popular PEUGEOT models, inside and out. During the tour, customers can view all the unique features the latest PEUGEOT models have to offer – they can request to view specific characteristics in detail and even book a test drive. Product presenters are on hand to answer any questions in real-time.

Once connected with a presenter, visitors to the Virtual Showroom can see and hear the presenter but the presenter won’t be able to see them. Presenters are available to demonstrate the cars and their features to you at your convenience.

Customers access PEUGEOT’s Virtual Showroom using their smartphone, tablet or PC between the hours of 12 noon – 8 pm daily, 7 days a week. If the presenters are engaged or offline, you can schedule an appointment to suit you.

PEUGEOT has adopted the latest hygiene and social distancing standards for its vehicle delivery programme. To ensure the safety of its staff and customers, protective covers are used on the steering wheel, gear stick, seat and floor mats, while the control panel and steering wheel will be disinfected upon delivery. Delivery drivers all wear gloves, a mask and safety glasses and customers will be asked to wait three hours before using their vehicle.

PEUGEOT PRIDE also remains open to employees and their nominated Family & Friends. Customers can also visit their local Retailer to find out more about the new PEUGEOT model range.

SOURCE: PSA