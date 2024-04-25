Peugeot celebrates 20 years of virtual reality

Peugeot has been using virtual reality for 20 years, to innovate faster and more effectively

Peugeot has been using virtual reality for 20 years, to innovate faster and more effectively. For two decades, Peugeot has been using the virtual world to serve the real world, to meet the needs of customers and to prepare for the sustainable mobility of tomorrow. The Peugeot Inception concept-car and the Hypersquare steering control, two of the most recent projects that have benefited from virtual reality tools, will be presented at the VivaTech show, which will take place from May 22 to 25 in Paris.

See the video here: https://youtu.be/P5AKKgA4gus

As early as 2004, Peugeot began using virtual reality tools in the development process of its new models with the state-of-the-art facilities that had just been inaugurated in a 500 m2 space at the heart of the ADN (Automotive Design Network), the STELLANTIS design centre located in Vélizy, near Paris.

Matthias HOSSANN, Director of Peugeot Design: “Design trades have been incredibly transformed in recent decades and over the past 20 years virtual reality has become an essential tool in the daily lives of our teams. This tool allows us to explore many more creative paths in a shorter time frame, it is a great partner in creation.”

2004, the year the design centre opened, saw the birth of CAVE 1, the main virtual reality tool used by Peugeot. An immersive room composed of 5 projectors with resolution of 1280 x 1024 pixels combined with five fixed screens measuring 2.90 x 2.32 m. The set formed a cubic room, with images projected on each of the walls. This creates an immersive 3D environment for the user, where vehicles or full-size components could be presented in a realistic way. CAVE 1 provided a complementary design tool before bringing the physical models to life, using the field of ergonomics and manufacturing processes. It facilitated the understanding of projects as well as their sharing between different teams, allowing for faster implementation, and offering new possibilities to make rapid changes.

Alongside CAVE 1, the Holobench, a virtual reality table composing of two screens brought a real-world element to virtual reality, benefiting from haptic feedback. This provided another dimension to the user, with force feedback technology, providing visualization of parts extracted from the digital model and the simulation of assemblies or disassemblies.

In 2015,Peugeot moved to the next level by accessing a new development in virtual reality: CAVE 2. This new immersive virtual reality room is still installed at the heart of the ADN today with multiple STELLANTIS brands benefiting from the facility. Six 4K projectors (4096 x 2160 pixels) project images onto 5 wall screens of 4.50m width, 2.37m height and 3.50m depth.

CAVE 2 delivers unprecedented computing power thanks to 30 computers incorporating 70 graphics cards. This processing power allows, for the first time, to work on more specific exterior and interior design details, such as trim and colour combinations.

Since 2004, virtual reality has been used in the design of all new Peugeot models. It allows for the rapid evaluation, modification, and validation of various elements of each project before moving on to physical prototypes, which are therefore produced in smaller quantities. With less physical prototypes comes a time and cost saving, since the inception of virtual reality for these evaluations, STELLANTIS brands have saved in excess of 3 million euros. It’s not just vehicles which are tested in CAVE 2 though, motor show stands and even the Lion sculpture that represents Peugeot has passed through these 5 walls.

CAVE 2 has seen over 3,000 project reviews over the past 10 years, including one of Peugeot’s most recent projects: the Hypersquare steering control. It has been presented and reviewed in various iterations with teams including, design, marketing and product contributing to its development.

The Inception Concept embodies Peugeot’s optimistic vision for its future electric vehicles with a feline design and a revolutionary cabin incorporating a new generation of i-Cockpit. This cabin integrates the latest Hypersquare steering control, a disruptive technology that transforms the driving experience and pleasure by replacing the traditional steering wheel with digital electric controls.

Peugeot will present to the French public for the first time the Inception Concept and its Hypersquare steering control at the VivaTech show, which will take place from May 22 to 25, 2024, in Paris.

Peugeot intends to remain a leader in virtual reality and to take advantage of all the opportunities offered by this technology, to innovate and push the boundaries of what is possible. Within the ADN, is the XR Lab, part of the Tech Division of STELLANTIS.

Stephane MASFRAND, Head of Virtual Reality Innovations (Tech Division): “XR Lab is our research laboratory where we develop cutting-edge technologies in virtual and augmented reality, assessing both hardware and software solutions. This enhances our engineering efficiency and empowers us to pioneer innovative ways of presenting new products.”

Thanks to virtual reality and artificial intelligence, virtual worlds will also play a part in Peugeot’s future, serving customer’s needs. Stay tuned in the coming months as Peugeot takes its next steps into virtual worlds.

SOURCE: Stellantis