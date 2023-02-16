Peugeot 3008 & 5008 HYBRID, Peugeot introduce its new 48V hybrid technology

2023 will be a "electric year" for Peugeot, with the presentation of new technologies in its range

Allure: Towards a 100% electrified Peugeot range with the launch of the 3008 and 5008 HYBRID.

Excellence: PureTech 136 hp (100 kW) engine and e-DCS6 gearbox.

Emotion: More driving pleasure and lower consumption thanks to the new HYBRID technology.

2023 will be a “electric year” for Peugeot, with the presentation of new technologies in its range. This will include the new HYBRID system designed by Stellantis, which will be offered on the Peugeot 3008 and 5008, before being extended to other models. It will complement the already extensive family of electrified engines, including plug-in hybrid, 100% electric and fuel cell variants.

The Peugeot 48V HYBRID system consists of a new-generation 136bhp PureTech petrol engine, coupled with a new 6-speed dual-clutch electrified gearbox that includes an electric motor. With a battery that recharges while driving, this technology provides extra torque at low engine speeds and lowers fuel consumption by up to 15% (from 126g of CO2/km on 3008 and from 128g of CO2/km on 5008). In urban driving, a C-segment SUV equipped with the HYBRID system can thus operate more than 50% of the time in 100% zero-emission electric mode.

Simple and transparent operation

The driver is informed of the operation of the hybrid system via the Peugeot i-Cockpit® handset, and the different modes can be activated automatically.

In everyday driving, the combustion and electric engines work together or separately to optimise energy consumption.

During strong acceleration, the electric engine provides additional torque to the petrol engine at low revs.

During deceleration, the petrol engine cuts out and the electric engine becomes a generator to recharge the 48V battery.

The vehicle drives solely with the electric engine in zero emission mode, in the city over short distances and when manoeuvring.

Very tangible benefits

Up to 15% less fuel and from 126g of CO2/km on 3008 and 128g on 5008. Compared with a non-electric petrol engine with comparable features, the HYBRID engine offers average fuel savings of around 1 litre/100 km on a C-segment SUV (WLTP combined cycle).

This saving is mainly achieved in the city (- 2.5l/100km) and on the road (- 0.7l/100km), while motorway consumption remains unchanged. This performance translates into an average decrease of 20g/km in CO2 emissions (according to the WLTP combined cycle) on the 3008 and 5008.

When the battery charge allows it, the HYBRID system makes it possible to start, manoeuvre (to park, for example) and drive at low speed in heavy traffic in 100% electric mode. In urban driving, the Peugeot 3008 and 5008 HYBRID can be driven more than 50% of the time in 100% zero-emission electric mode.

At higher speeds (up to 145 km/h), the combustion engine stops when the driver releases the accelerator pedal at a steady speed and when slowing down.

When the driver is asked to take over at low speed, the electric engine provides additional torque with a one-off boost that compensates for the turbo’s response time. This will avoid downshifts and provide more driving comfort and dynamism. And when the driver presses the accelerator fully, the electric engine provides an additional 9 kW (approx. 12 hp) of power.

The main components of the 48V hybrid system

All the parts that make up this new engine are located under the bonnet, except for the 48V battery, which is installed under the front left seat of the Peugeot 3008 and 5008.

The 1.2 litre PureTech petrol engine.

This is a new generation of PureTech petrol engine specially developed for optimal integration with hybridisation:

3 cylinders and 1199cm3,

Power 13 hp (100kW) at 5500rpm,

Torque 230Nm at 1750rpm,

Variable geometry turbocharger for improved engine performance,

Timing chain (low maintenance costs),

Miller cycle operation for better combustion thermal efficiency,

Euro 6.e standard.

The e-DCS6 (Dual Clutch System) gearbox.

The Peugeot 48V Hybrid engine includes a new electrified 6-speed dual clutch gearbox without torque break specially designed for hybrid systems. The gearbox housing also houses the electric engine, the inverter and the ECU, which optimises the size and weight of the vehicle and guarantees excellent driving performance.

The e-Motor

The permanent magnet synchronous electric motor, built into the gearbox, develops a peak power of 21kW (28hp) and a torque of 55Nm. It allows the vehicle to be driven 100% electrically for low torque requirements and assists the combustion engine to reduce its consumption. During deceleration, the engine acts as a generator to recharge the hybrid system’s 48V battery. It also provides the main start for the combustion engine with the assistance of the belt-starter.

The belt-starter

This 48V-powered starter ensures that the combustion engine is restarted via the accessory belt. It allows fast and transparent starts.

The 48V hybrid battery

The 48V Lithium-Ion battery has a gross capacity of 898Wh and an available capacity of 432Wh. It is designed to maintain the same level of performance throughout the life of the vehicle and comes with an original 8-year/160,000 km warranty.

The 48V battery is installed under the front left seat. This set-up offers many advantages over a rear seat installation and means that:

The entire interior space is available,

The full volume of the boot is maintained,

Energy losses related to the length of the cables are optimised,

Driving pleasure is preserved thanks to the proper distribution of the masses (battery in the centre of the vehicle).

Two electrical networks

The Peugeot 3008 and 5008 embed two electrical networks. A low voltage 12V network to supply the car’s equipment and a high voltage 48V network to supply the hybrid system. Electricity is produced solely by the 48V e-motor. A DC voltage converter is used to transfer the electricity produced to the car’s 12V network.

Specific hardware

Peugeot models equipped with the new HYBRID engine have a specific display. The digital display shows 100% electric driving (speedometer in blue), the flow of energy in the system, the battery charge level, its operating status via a power meter (Charge, Eco, Power) and the percentage of distance travelled in electric mode at any one time or at the end of the journey.

In addition, these models will be equipped with an AVAS (Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System) which emits a sound outside at up to 30 km/h to warn pedestrians and cyclists that the vehicle is approaching.

This engine replaces the PureTech 130 EAT8 and will soon be available on other models in the Peugeot range, as 208 – 2008 – 308 – 308 SW and 408. Peugeot 3008 and 5008 HYBRID will be produced in the Sochaux plant and will be sold in Europe in the second quarter of 2023.

SOURCE: Stellantis