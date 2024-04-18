Peterbilt to showcase expansive product lineup at Truck World

Peterbilt will showcase its expansive product lineup at Truck World in Toronto, Canada, April 18-20, at the International Centre in Booth #2204

Peterbilt will showcase its expansive product lineup at Truck World in Toronto, Canada, April 18-20, at the International Centre in Booth #2204.

Peterbilt trucks on display will include the Models 589, 579, 567, 579EV and 220EV, all configured for a variety of applications. The Model 220EV will be featured as part of Truck World’s all-new Ride & Drive Track event. Truck details include:

The Legendary Model 589 has a bold style and iconic exterior features such as the aluminum hood and plenty of brightwork, while the interior provides best-in-class quality and driver comfort.

Peterbilt’s most aerodynamic and fuel-efficient truck, the Model 579, includes numerous technological advancements, distinctive styling and a super-comfortable ride.

New product enhancements make the Model 567 even more rugged, reliable and versatile for heavy duty vocational applications.

The Model 579EV features a fully integrated, all-electric powertrain and is ideal for regional haul, drayage, pickup and delivery and last-mile operations.

The Model 220EV provides a zero-emissions solution for clean, efficient operation, is designed for driver comfort and productivity, and is ideal for pickup and delivery, regional haul, and food and beverage applications.

Visit Peterbilt at Booth #2204 at Truck World and experience the Model 220EV during the Ride & Drive Track event, April 18-19, 10:30am – 4:30pm.

SOURCE: Peterbilt