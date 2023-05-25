Peterbilt showcases new Model 589 and expansive product lineup at ExpoCam

Peterbilt is exhibiting an expansive product lineup at the ExpoCam Truck Show in Saint-Hyacinthe, Quebec, with an array of trucks, including the newly introduced Model 589, the industry-leading Model 579 UltraLoft and the zero-emissions, battery-electric Model 579EV

The iconic and legendary new Model 589 was introduced on May 9 with renowned Peterbilt design, craftsmanship and advanced technologies to deliver high performance and maximize uptime. The new model is a stunning and thorough update, incorporating a larger cab with enhanced driver comfort and a completely new interior. The exterior is classic Peterbilt, with instantly recognizable features such as an aluminum hood, dual round 15-inch exterior air cleaners, a v-style sun visor and 7-inch exhaust stacks. The truck on display is equipped with the 58-inch low roof sleeper and also features the Legendary Package which incorporates unique styling elements, including the Peterbilt script and spears logo on the hood, door pads and dash as well as unique brightwork on the exterior. The 589 is built on the same all-aluminum cab as the Models 579 and 567 and incorporates multiple fuel-efficient features that reduce its environmental footprint, such as tire pressure monitoring and predictive cruise control.

The Model 579 UltraLoft is designed to deliver industry-leading levels of driver comfort. The 80-inch integral sleeper features 8 feet of headroom, 70 cu ft of storage and the largest mattresses in the industry. It also features LED lighting throughout, sound abatement technology and multiple no-idle hoteling options.

The Model 579EV is equipped with a 398 kWh thermally managed battery pack and the Accelera by Cummins e-Powertrain. Featuring a GCWR of 82,000 lbs., the 579EV has a range of 150 miles and is designed for short-haul and drayage applications. The electric powertrain delivers instant-response performance, regenerative braking, and a quiet operation.

Visitors to ExpoCam will also be able to test-drive zero and near-zero emissions Peterbilt trucks at the ExpoCam Ride and Drive. Products featured include the Model 220EV box truck and the 579 featuring the Cummins X12N CNG engine.

ExpoCam takes place May 25th – 27th at the Espace Saint-Hyacinthe in Saint-Hyacinthe, Quebec. Peterbilt is located at booth 2605.

SOURCE: Peterbilt