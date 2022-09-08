Peterbilt launches special edition Model 389X

Peterbilt Motors Company announced today the launch of the limited-release Model 389X.

Peterbilt Motors Company announced today the launch of the limited-release Model 389X. The 389X celebrates the iconic status of the Model 389 with a new, distinctive special edition.

The 389X embodies the heritage of the Model 389 with its bold styling and bright exterior features. The 389X includes a highly polished hood crown surrounding a classic-style, louvered grille sheet inspired by the first 1939 Peterbilt. The hood features a brightly polished centerline trim, exclusive side-hood chrome accents and polished hood fenders. Other bright features include cowl skirts, battery box, fuel tanks, sunvisor, bumper and large, 7″ chrome exhaust stacks. The 389X also includes an elegant and distinguished exterior lighting package, with LED amber color light strips that provide stunning lighting in the air cleaners and under the rocker panels. In addition, the truck features 389X exterior badging on the mud flaps as well as on the cab or sleeper.

The interior of the 389X is as bold as the exterior. The dash panels feature a new Black Pearl burl woodgrain. Special black-finish trim accents can be found throughout the cab and sleeper. Additional special features include bright chrome grab handles, a 389X emblem on the shifter plate, embroidered 389X badging on the headrests and badging on the sleeper backwall. Each 389X includes a serialized, chrome dash plate with the production number of the truck to commemorate each special edition vehicle, as well as a kit of custom 389X merchandise.

“The new 389X is superior in every detail. From its classic design and high-quality craftsmanship to its exclusive chrome elements and details both inside and out, the 389X will quickly become the most desirable truck on the road,” said Robert Woodall, assistant general manager of sales and marketing. “I look forward to seeing this great truck and its proud owners on road across North America very soon.”

The Model 389X can be ordered as a day cab or in a 72″ or 78″ Sleeper configuration. The 389X production will be limited to only 1,389 trucks and is available for order now through Peterbilt dealerships.

SOURCE: Peterbilt