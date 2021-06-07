Peterbilt delivers first production new Model 579 to Smith Transport

Peterbilt Motors Company is pleased to announce the delivery of the first production New Model 579 to Smith Transport

Based in Roaring Spring, Pennsylvania, Smith Transport has a long, 40-year history of delivering excellence for their customers. An early adopter of the UltraLoft when it launched in 2018, Smith Transport through the years has seen the value of incorporating Peterbilt trucks into their fleet and the positive effect the partnership has had on their business. An employee-owned company, drivers at Smith Transport have a voice in what equipment they choose to drive and with the introduction of the New Model 579 and its many enhancements Smith drivers are looking forward to having them added to the fleet.

“We are excited to receive Peterbilt’s first production New Model 579 with world class comfort and overall performance and safety. For more than 80 years, the iconic Peterbilt brand has been leading the way in the transportation industry and we are proud to have them as our partner,” said Todd Smith, Smith Transport CEO. “Smith Transport’s first truck over 40 years ago was a Peterbilt, and for a majority of those years Hunter Peterbilt has been a dedicated partner of Smith Transport allowing us to provide our professional drivers with the best driving experience. The culture at Smith Transport is People Make a Difference and with Peterbilt’s first class line of trucks, together we make a difference in Service, Safety and our People”, added Smith.

The New Model 579 is the most technologically advanced Peterbilt ever with an aerodynamic and fuel-efficient design, a revolutionary 15” digital display and Advanced Driver Assistances Systems providing drivers the latest safety technologies. The interior of the New 579 includes soft-touch materials with a fit and finish that delivers an outstanding driver experience and when configured as an UltraLoft with an integral sleeper featuring 70 cubic feet of space, drivers have more storage than any comparable integral sleeper. Drivers will feel right at home with plenty of headroom from the eight-foot high ceiling. The cabin has room for small appliances, including a 1.1 cu ft microwave, a 32” TV, a tall wardrobe closet, multiple power outlets and optional bunkbeds with a clever fold-away ladder.

“The superior features and quality of the New Model 579 combined with the UltraLoft sleeper have made it a truck that drivers aspire to drive, and with Peterbilt’s legendary durability, the truck companies want to have in their fleets. We are excited to hand the first set of keys to Smith Transport. We can’t wait to see this new product start hitting the road now that they are in full production and rolling off the assembly line,” said Jason Skoog, Peterbilt general manager and PACCAR vice president.

SOURCE: Peterbilt