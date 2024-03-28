Peterbilt delivers 520EVs to Municipality of Anchorage

Peterbilt is pleased to announce the delivery of two zero emission Model 520EVs to the Municipality of Anchorage Department of Solid Waste Services (SWS) in Anchorage, Alaska during a ribbon cutting celebration of its latest warm storage facility for critical equipment. The Model 520EV is designed for commercial and residential applications and provides the Municipality … Continued

Peterbilt is pleased to announce the delivery of two zero emission Model 520EVs to the Municipality of Anchorage Department of Solid Waste Services (SWS) in Anchorage, Alaska during a ribbon cutting celebration of its latest warm storage facility for critical equipment.

The Model 520EV is designed for commercial and residential applications and provides the Municipality of Anchorage and SWS with a quiet and environmentally friendly vehicle that supports the Municipality’s goal to eliminate 80% of greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

SWS is at the forefront of sustainably and integrated electric vehicles. In 2021, Peterbilt delivered the first production Model 220EV into the SWS fleet. “We are pleased for the arrival of our first Model 520EV. Solid Waste Services has long anticipated this day for the 520EV application to be added to our refuse collections fleet. With like- for-like chassis, we will evaluate and analyze its performance with Internal Combustion Engines and investigate the EV’s performance in the northern climate region. We look forward to providing the Department of Energy comprehensive feedback on the heavy-duty EV fleets to share our knowledge with the rest of the United States for their benefit,” said Kelli Toth, acting director, Municipality of Anchorage Solid Waste Services.

“Peterbilt offers the industry’s broadest range of electric vehicles designed to work in a variety of climates. We’re proud that both the Model 220EV and now Model 520EVs will support SWS as they work to reduce emissions and expand their electric fleet,” said Jake Montero Peterbilt assistant general manager, sales and marketing.

Peterbilt also has a dedicated team available to help identify the best EV configuration for customer operations, locate available incentives and help choose from the wide selection of PACCAR chargers and infrastructure solutions.

For more information on the Model 520EV and Peterbilt’s full lineup of electric vehicles and services, visit https://www.peterbilt.com/trucks/electric or any of Peterbilt’s 425+ dealer locations across North America.

SOURCE: Peterbilt