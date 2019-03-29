Personnel change at Mercedes-Benz Vans: Change in Management in Van Division: Marcus Breitschwerdt succeeds Volker Mornhinweg as Head of Mercedes-Benz Vans

After 39 years at Daimler AG, Volker Mornhinweg (59), Head of Mercedes-Benz Vans, will retire on May 1, 2019. Marcus Breitschwerdt (57), currently Head of Marketing & Sales Mercedes-Benz Cars Europe, will be his successor. In this function, Marcus Breitschwerdt will report to Wilfried Porth, Member of the Board of Management of Daimler AG; Human Resources and Director of Labor Relations, Mercedes-Benz Vans, as Volker Mornhinweg did before.

“I would like to thank Volker Mornhinweg for his many years of commitment and wish him all the best for the future,” says Wilfried Porth, Member of the Board of Management of Daimler AG; Human Resources and Director of Labor Relations, Mercedes-Benz Vans. “Over three decades he has contributed to the success of our company in various management positions in production, human resources and at Mercedes-AMG. In his function as Head of Mercedes-Benz Vans, he successfully implemented and pushed forward the global growth strategy »Mercedes-Benz Vans goes global« for the internationalization of the vans business and production activities and the future initiative »adVANce«.”

“Marcus Breitschwerdt is an experienced manager who has honed his profile in various management positions in Germany and abroad, and now takes over the management of Mercedes-Benz Vans,” continues Porth. “I am sure that Marcus Breitschwerdt will set important impulses to make the business unit sustainably profitable, and to continue Mercedes-Benz Vans’ transformation from a worldwide successful vehicle manufacturer into a supplier of holistic transportation and mobility solutions.”

Volker Mornhinweg started his apprenticeship as a machine fitter in the plant in Sindelfingen in 1980. In 1990 he was appointed Head of the Manufacturing Process “Automation” in Sindelfingen. This was followed by a number of other management positions in production, human resources and at Mercedes-AMG. In the last nine years he has been Head of Mercedes-Benz Vans.

Marcus Breitschwerdt joined the company in 1991 as controller in the management trainee group (Nachwuchsgruppe) at Mercedes-Benz AG. He headed the companies transport and environmental strategy for several years before assuming responsibility for Mercedes-Benz Cars’ marketing and portfolio strategy in 2000. This was followed by a number of other positions, including President and CEO of Mercedes-Benz Canada and President and CEO of Mercedes-Benz UK. In 2014 he was assigned with the creation of the new Mercedes-Benz Cars sales region Europe, which he has been leading since.

SOURCE: Daimler