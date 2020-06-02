Paying tribute to tradition: the 911 Targa 4S Heritage Design Edition

Porsche presents the 911 Targa 4S Heritage Design Edition, a state-of-the-art 911 with design elements from the 1950s and early 60s and the first of four collector’s pieces of the Heritage Design strategy

Historical exterior and interior design elements have been reinterpreted and combined with the latest technology in a special limited edition from Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur. The new model is available to order now and will be in dealerships from autumn 2020. Only 992 examples will be built, matching the internal model series code. Along with the introduction of the special edition, selected interior elements will be available as part of the Heritage Design package for all current 911 models. Porsche Design has also created a high-quality chronograph, to be built in restricted numbers as well, exclusively available to purchasers of the new limited edition model.

“With the Heritage Design models, we are evoking memories of the 50s, 60s, 70s and 80s in customers and fans alike. No brand can translate these elements into the modern day as well as Porsche and, in this way, we are fulfilling the wishes of our customers. We are also establishing a new product line that represents the lifestyle dimension in our product strategy with these exclusive special editions,” says Oliver Blume, Chairman of the Executive Board of Porsche AG.

Exclusive paintwork in Cherry Metallic or the four other exterior colours that are available, combined with gold logos, creates an authentic look in true 50s style. The exterior of the 911 Targa 4S Heritage Design Edition features stylish livery in white, with a historical design. The spear-shaped graphic motorsports elements on the front wings are particularly striking, recalling the early days of Porsche competition history. A further highlight is the Porsche Heritage badge on the luggage compartment grille, which is reminiscent of the one that was awarded back in the day when a Porsche 356 reached the 100,000 kilometres mark. This seal of quality from the past – with a modern twist – will grace the rear of all four Porsche Heritage Design models. The connection between past and present is also emphasised by the 1963 Porsche Crest on the bonnet, steering wheel, wheel centres and vehicle key. The historical motif is also embossed on the head restraints and key pouch. Further emphasis is provided by the new model’s standard 20/21-inch Carrera Exclusive Design wheels and classic-look brake callipers finished in Black.

The interior also pays tribute to the past with the exclusive two-tone leather interior combining Bordeaux Red leather with OLEA club leather in Atacama Beige or Black leather with OLEA club leather in Atacama Beige. The use of corduroy on seats and door trims signals the return of a material used in the Porsche 356, reviving the zeitgeist and fashion of the 50s. The classic looks of the green-illuminated rev counter and stopwatch underline the emotive nature of the concept in the same way that the perforated roofliner in microfibre fabric and extensive Exclusive Manufaktur leather trim do. A metal badge on the trim panel of the dashboard records the individual limited edition number.

The first Heritage Design model is based on the new 992 generation 911 Targa introduced just days ago and has been equipped with the latest technology for chassis, assistance systems and infotainment. It is powered by a high-tech 331 kW (450 PS; 911 Targa 4S Heritage Design Edition: Fuel consumption combined 10.3 – 9.9 l/100 km; CO 2 emissions combined 235 – 227 g/km) biturbo boxer engine which, in combination with the eight-speed dual-clutch transmission, accelerates the 911 Targa (with Launch Control) from 0-100 km/h in less than 3.6 seconds on its way to a top speed of 304 km/h.

Porsche Heritage Design strategy: re-interpreting classic design elements

The Heritage Design models emphasise the lifestyle dimension that represents particularly emotive concepts within the Porsche product strategy. In this case, the Style Porsche design department and Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur are reinterpreting iconic 911 models and interiors of the 50s through to the 80s, bringing period characteristics of those times back to life. The Heritage Design package for the 2019 911 Speedster provided an initial preview of this strategy and Porsche will, in time, produce a total of four special limited edition models.

911 Targa 4S Heritage Design edition chronograph: the watch to match the car

In the 911 Targa 4S Heritage Design Edition Chronograph, Porsche Design has created a high-quality timepiece exclusively for owners of the new car. This mechanical watch has an elegant and clean design and, just like the car, is limited to 992 units. Again just like the car, the designers have drawn their inspiration for many of its details from the legendary Porsche 356 and iconic Porsche 911 Targa. For example, the design of its watch face, with its white second hand and Phosphorus Green rings, is inspired by the cars’ speedometer and rev counter while the hours on the watch face are inscribed in a font that is deeply characteristic of Porsche. The new watch’s strap is made of genuine Porsche interior leather and the way that 911 is embossed in it is a further tribute to the iconic sports car.

World premiere in 9:11 Magazine web TV format

The sports car manufacturer is presenting the new 911 Targa 4S Heritage Design Edition to a global audience in its own web TV format. At 911-magazine.porsche.com/en/, Alexander Fabig, Head of Individualization and Classic; Boris Apenbrink, Director of Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur Vehicles; and Ivo van Hulten, Director Interior Design Style Porsche, describe the highlights of the exclusive special-edition model.

SOURCE: Porsche