Partnership between Generali country Italia and Fiat Chrysler automobiles for connected mobility

Generali Country Italia and the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Group have signed a letter of intent, the first step in a business and technological partnership which will develop innovative products and services for the automotive and connected vehicles sectors, and offer them to the insurance market.

The partnership will use state-of-the-art technological and telematic systems to guarantee customers a personalised experience of genuine excellence, by combining insurance solutions and innovative services, such as Real Time Coaching; a “black box” which issues real time alerts of different behaviours at the wheel to prevent potential dangers, or driving dynamics monitoring with the aid of specific algorithms to enable customers to share information on their driving style.

The partnership will develop new solutions in various contexts and includes:

Offering of Genertel usage-based insurance policies for connected FCA range models purchased through FCA Bank;

Offering of other forms of usage-based insurance coverage and innovative digital mobility services specifically for FCA customers;

The possibility for Generali Italia agencies to offer long-term rental packages for FCA vehicles by Leasys, the FCA Bank mobility and long-term rental company;

Offering to Generali customers of FCA maintenance services and extended warranty packages;

Synergies between the Generali Country Italia network of approved vehicle body repair workshops and FCA, to offer joint customers the option of having their vehicles repaired by FCA authorised workshops and encourage the use of genuine FCA spare parts by body repair workshops in the Generali network.

Pietro Gorlier, Chief Operating Officer FCA for the EMEA region & Global Head of Mopar said: “This partnership aims to develop new solutions while always guaranteeing the customer the best use and ownership experience of our FCA models, thanks to state-of-the-art connectivity technology systems. This agreement proves the excellence of the FCA and Generali products, in a ‘made in Italy’ partnership that marks a major milestone in the continual drive towards safety and innovation, but also a new step towards the mobility of the future.”

Marco Sesana, Generali Country Manager Italy & Global Business Lines, said: “The mobility of the future is redesigning the insurance sector as well, and the services offered to customers. The partnership signed with FCA represents a truly Italian venture on a connected mobility ecosystem, for the benefit of customers. Capitalizing on our expertise in connected insurance, as shown by the recent launch of Generali Jeniot, this partnership allows us to further accelerate the development of mobility services, with the aim of exceeding 2 million connected customers within 2020”.

Turin, 9th November 2018

SOURCE: FCA