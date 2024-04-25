Partner base continues to grow: Greenman Energy opts for battery-buffered fast chargers from ADS-TEC Energy

Greenman Energy installs its first ChargePost from ADS-TEC Energy at a Greenman OPEN supermarket

The future is electric, ADS-TEC Energy and Greenman Energy agree, as the two companies launch an initiative to drive energy decentralization of the energy sector. To start, Greenman Energy will install and operate the ChargePost at one of its Greenman OPEN supermarkets.

Greenman Energy is relying on the proven technology of the market leader ADS-TEC Energy for battery-buffered fast charging. ADS-TEC Energy’s flexibility gives Greenman Energy the ability to adapt business models as required and achieve a low total cost of ownership in the long term.

The company was won over by ChargePost’s unique advantages:

It does not require costly grid upgrades or transformers

Several ChargePosts can be combined to form a virtual power plant. This allows operators to provide lucrative grid services such as peak shaving and energy balancing as well as trading on the energy market.

Its innovative and highly-integrated technology delivers up to 300 kW for EVs

It has an integrated energy storage system with a capacity of up to 201 kWh

Two large 75-inch LED displays for advertising and promotions

Its battery storage system can be used bidirectionally to feed into the grid

It can be easily integrated with renewable energies, such as local photovoltaic systems, for lower energy costs

Like its complementary product, ChargeBox, ChargePost gives operators maximum independence and investment security.

Max Bley, founder and CEO of Greenman Energy, commented on the new partnership: “With ADS-TEC Energy’s state-of-the-art ultra-fast charging solution, we are taking a big step towards a more sustainable and efficient future and a big step closer to our goal of clean and smart mobility solutions.”

SOURCE: ADS-TEC Energy