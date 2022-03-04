PACCAR recognizes 10 ppm quality award winners

PACCAR annually recognizes suppliers who exceed PACCAR’s “10 ppm” quality standard or the equivalent of 10 defective parts for every million components shipped to PACCAR

PACCAR annually recognizes suppliers who exceed PACCAR’s “10 ppm” quality standard or the equivalent of 10 defective parts for every million components shipped to PACCAR. To qualify, suppliers must also meet demanding criteria for warranty support, and continuous improvement. For 2021, PACCAR recognizes 407 suppliers in 27 countries on five continents for achieving this high level of quality performance.

“PACCAR’s outstanding supply base plays a key role in the production of the industry’s highest quality trucks under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands,” said Daryl Simon, PACCAR vice president of global quality. “PACCAR’s 10 ppm suppliers have demonstrated their commitment to meeting the highest standards of excellence, and PACCAR is proud to recognize them for this impressive accomplishment.”

“To achieve this award during the recent supply chain challenges is remarkable,” said Darrin Siver, PACCAR senior vice president. “PACCAR extends its congratulations to all of this year’s 10 ppm award winners for such a great accomplishment.”

SOURCE: Paccar