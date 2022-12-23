Over 2,000 k.m., Nissan KICKS e-POWER confirms it’s reliable and fun to drive, thanks to its electric motor drive experience

Nissan organized a special trip for Thai media to experience the New Nissan KICKS e-POWER on a scenic and challenging trip spanning over 2,000 kilometers

Nissan organized a special trip for Thai media to experience the New Nissan KICKS e-POWER on a scenic and challenging trip spanning over 2,000 kilometers. From the northern-most province of Chiang Rai, participating media drove along the Thai-Lao border to Ubon Ratchathani in the northeast of Thailand. After the test drive, Nissan will provide a recommended interesting driving route for those planning an amazing road trip during the festive season.

Along this scenic yet challenging route, Nissan’s proprietary 2nd generation e-POWER technology never failed to satisfy drivers with impressive responsiveness and giving them a fun and powerful electric driving experience without worrying about external charging.

Themed “KICKS WayCation”, allowing customers to this electric motor driven vehicle without changing their behavior to prove that KICKS can go anywhere, the test drive provided the opportunity for the media and participants to test and try New Nissan KICKS e-POWER’s functions and features to the full while experiencing for themselves how much fun this B-SUV can be.

The trip began in Chiang Rai and then went through Nan, Phrae, Uttaradit, Phitsanulok, Loei, Nong Khai, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom and Mukdahan before ending in Ubon Ratchathani. The drive, which covered more than 2,000 kilometers across 12 provinces, was divided into three sessions. The drivers set out from Chiang Rai and travelled through Nan, Phrae and Uttaradit, a distance of over 700 kilometers, before ending for the night in Phitsanulok. The second sector began in Phitsanulok and went through Loei, Nong Khai, and Udon Thani, covering approximately 600 kilometers. The final leg started in Udon Thani and travelled through Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan and Ubon Ratchathani, spanning over 700 kilometers.

Isao Sekiguchi, President of Nissan Motor Thailand, said: “This trip aims to emphasize the fun and reliability of the Nissan KICKS e-POWER. It provides a pleasant experience when driving up and down hill thanks to its instant acceleration similar to that given by a full electric vehicle, plus superior comfort and safety. Customers don’t need to worry about external charging. At the same time, they can fully enjoy the freedom to go anywhere.

“This long test drive means participants get to test several functions as they drove in different road conditions such as the city, on highways, along winding and steep roads up and down hills. Whatever route they take, Nissan Kicks e-POWER still gives them full confidence and peace of mind. Drivers can trust our reliable e-POWER technology, fun-to-drive experience, full of advanced safety technologies and comfort features, allowing them to take in the scenic routes and beautiful nature. Everyone in a Nissan Kicks e-POWER can fully enjoy our ‘New Excitement on the Road’.”

In each sector of the trip, the participating media checked out the different features. On highways, they tested the acceleration rate, the power of 2nd generation e-POWER technology, responsiveness, and the impressive power of 136 Ps and 280 Nm torque. Thanks to Nissan’s engineering precision, the Nissan Kicks e-POWER can take any curves with full confidence and stability. The new 2.06-kWh lithium-ion battery provides 30% improved efficiency compared to its predecessor, enabling drivers to test the electrified technology for a longer period and over a greater distance. As quiet as a full electric car, the Nissan Kicks e-POWER provides better fuel efficiency. Its 3-cylinder 1.2-Litre DOHC engine generates and charges the generator and inverter that transmits power to the motor. The result is impressive power and fuel efficiency.

Providing the same experience as a full EV drive, the technology is outstanding with its smooth and quiet operations and high responsiveness, making it easy to climb steep roads. When descending from high mountainous roads, the regenerative braking will be activated and the power will be generated, meaning more fuel efficiency.

Route 1: from Chiang Rai to Phitsanulok

From Phu Chi Fah in Chiang Rai to Nan and Phitsanulok, the roads cut through high mountains with scenic view on both sides. While driving along winding and steep roads, such as on the scenic route in Nan province that resembles the figure 3 when viewed from above, which features many sharp curves and is very steep, drivers could fully test the e-Pedal Step feature. When driving in Sport and Eco mode, the e-Pedal Step feature makes for light driving, requiring only the use of the pedal to control the speed of the vehicle. By lifting off the accelerator, the car will smoothly and quickly reduce speed and automatically switch to a low gear, doing away with the need to touch the brake. This increases comfort and confidence when driving on winding roads where swift speed adjustment is required.

Route 2: Phitsanulok to Udon Thani

In the second sector of the trip from Phitsanulok to Chiang Khan District in Loei province ending in Udon Thani, the participants enjoyed local lifestyle along the Mekong River and visited popular destinations of travelers. One of the highlights on this route is Phu Kao Ngom, known as the sky route, in Loei province, which features lots of sharp curves and winding roads. During the trip, all participants had the opportunity to explore how e-POWER technology works. The first day of this sector ended in Chiang Khan, a charming district in Loei. Thanks to the performance of the B-SUV, all participants were still fresh and full of energy so that they can still enjoy the peaceful town of Chiang Khan at sunset.

The final session began in Udon Thani and cuts through Nakae District in Sakol Nakhon. Nissan Kicks e-POWER also makes a long trip more memorable with superior comfort. The passenger cabin is ergonomically designed, resulting in plenty of space for all. The newly designed shift knob adds a modern look and makes it easier to drive.

Nissan also pays attention to frequently used accessories. For example, the new cup holder arrangement that fits any size of cup or tumbler is the result of Nissan’s in-depth customer research. The most recent upgraded infotainment system, NissanConnect, supports smartphone connectivity via both Android Auto** and Apple CarPlay, enabling easy mobile application usage on an 8-inch touchscreen display audio system. All equipment is located in easily accessible points.

Route 3: Udon Thani to Ubon Ratchathani

The first day of this sector ended in Nakhon Phanom, which becomes a more popular destination for travelers due to its simple, slow life and charming culture. The participants visited and paid homage to Phra That Phanom, the must-visit destination in this province, before checking in at a hotel by Mekong River in Mukdaharn province.

The last day in this session began early in the morning and all participants were excited to see Pha Chana Dai in Ubon Ratchathani where the first light of the country breaks. The road in this route began from straight city driving experience then changed to winding and steep roads showing its outstanding fuel efficiency. The final session before reaching Pha Chana Dai was very winding where e-Pedal step can help providing smooth and easier drive. This also marks the end of this 2,000-kilometre journey.

No matter what road condition is, drivers can remain confident in the KICKS e-POWER, thanks to the Nissan 360° Safety Shield that assists them such as Lane Departure Warning (LDW) which vibrates the steering wheel when the vehicle departs from the lane, Intelligent Cruise Control (ICC), Intelligent Emergency Braking (IEB), Intelligent Forward Collision Warning (IFCW) and Blind Spot Warning (BSW).

Despite the distances and the long hours spent on the road as well as many visits to exciting destinations, both the drivers and passengers were able to enjoy the scenic views and experience the local lifestyle everywhere as the Nissan Kicks e-POWER took them to. Customers who are planning for a road trip can find out more about this scenic route and interesting attractions which will be published on Nissan Thailand’s Facebook fan page in January.

SOURCE: Nissan