Oscar de Bok appointed to the board of management of Deutsche Post DHL Group

De Bok follows John Gilbert and will be taking over the Board Department DHL Supply Chain on October 1, 2019

The Supervisory Board of Deutsche Post AG today appointed Oscar de Bok (52), succeeding John Gilbert, as member of the Board of Management of the world’s leading postal and logistic group with effect from October 1, 2019. Oscar de Bok was most recently Chief Executive Officer of DHL Supply Chain Mainland Europe, Middle East and Africa. John Gilbert has decided to leave the Group for personal reasons.

“We regretfully accept John’s resignation from the Board of Management and express our sincere gratitude for his 25 years of successful service to the company. He moved the division to the next level by accelerating profitability, enhancing the portfolio and thereby fostering the position of DHL Supply Chain as undisputed industry leader,” said Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Deutsche Post DHL Group, Dr. Nikolaus von Bomhard.

John Gilbert became a board member in 2014, and during this tenure he successfully led the acceleration of the division’s profitability. He drove the 2020 strategic agenda, which focuses on standardization and operational excellence, and laid the foundation for a smart warehousing approach, using digitization, automatization and robotics to improve productivity along the entire supply chain.

“Oscar de Bok successfully lead DHL Supply Chain businesses in both Asia Pacific and Europe which makes him the right person at the right time to continue the journey of growing our logistics business through operational excellence, accelerated digitalization, employee engagement and customer centricity,” said Frank Appel, CEO of Deutsche Post DHL Group.

Oscar de Bok is a logistics industry veteran who joined Deutsche Post DHL Group in 1999 after its acquisition of Nedlloyd, where he was in various roles including sales and project management. He rose to be Managing Director of DHL Supply Chain for several countries and regions such as Italy, the Nordics and South-East Asia. Oscar’s global expertise and impressive track record enables him to lead and to accelerate the profitable growth of the DHL supply chain business.

Oscar de Bok has degrees in Business Law and Private Law from the University of Groningen (The Netherlands).

SOURCE: DHL