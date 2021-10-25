Optimal damping: Continental develops bearing elements for electric vehicles from leading manufacturers

It is clear that there are significant differences between electric motors and combustion engines. As a consequence, this also affects the components located close to the drive and engine. “The requirements for engine bearings, for example, are completely different in electric cars,” emphasizes Scott Bykowski, head of research and development for bearing elements at Continental. This is because, despite the quieter background noise overall, electric motors have excitations in the high-frequency range. Higher torques and lower temperature conditions characterize the electric motor compared with the combustion engine. The resulting phenomena can be felt and heard and are not always pleasant for people. In addition, the classic engine noises of the combustion engine are missing, which mask rolling and wind noises, for example. “These factors have an impact on the development of the compounds of rubber components, but also on the engine mount in general,” says Bykowski.

That is why Continental has developed special elastomer compounds for electric vehicles. They absorb the vibrations in the high-frequency range and are also lightweight. The lower weight reduces the energy consumption in the electric vehicle and increases the range. Continental is also adapting other bearing elements such as battery mounts for buses or air press bearings in truck driver’s cabs to the requirements of e-mobility.