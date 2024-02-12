OPES Solar Mobility: Factory for automotive solar technology to be built in Germany

The technology company OPES Solar Mobility has selected the location of its new solar factory

The technology company OPES Solar Mobility has selected the location of its new solar factory. In the German town of Zwenkau, solar technology for vehicles such as trucks, motor homes and buses is produced on more than 12,000 square meters. The facility will commence production by the end of 2024. The production capacity of the new plant will be sufficient to equip several hundred thousand vehicles per year with photovoltaic modules developed specifically for this purpose. OPES Solar Mobility is a joint venture between the solar module specialist OPES Solutions and a strategic investor from Germany.

OPES Solar Mobility begins setting up a production line this year

Focus on solar modules for commercial vehicles and camper vans

Proximity to research institutions and clients pivotal in site selection

Location choice after careful analysis

OPES Solar Mobility’s management conducted a thorough analysis of several potential locations, ultimately selecting Zwenkau as the site for their new facility, with the installation of the production line scheduled immediately after the building is handed over.

Robert Händel, CEO of OPES Solar Mobility, emphasizes, “Solar panels for vehicles are particularly lightweight and robust products that we continuously optimize for the use on the road. The proximity to esteemed research institutions such as Fraunhofer CSP and the University of Leipzig is truly invaluable.”

Additional factors in favor of Zwenkau include a suitable location, excellent transport infrastructure and connections as well as proximity to European customers of OPES Solar Mobility. “In today’s landscape, supply chain security is a key consideration for vehicle manufacturers. Production outside the EU would entail significantly higher risks,” adds Händel.

Innovative production equipment and patents

OPES Solar Mobility’s technology enables the production of exceptionally lightweight and flexible solar panels capable of withstanding high temperatures, impacts, vibrations or even high-pressure cleaning. This is achieved through the utilization of a unique machinery lineup. Moreover, OPES Solar Mobility holds multiple patents related to production processes and module designs.

This cutting-edge technology results from extensive production experience gained by the team at the company’s OPES Solutions plant in China. Since 2015, OPES Solutions has produced over 10 million compact solar panels, employed in off-grid solutions and mobile applications.

The module technology was developed in collaboration with Fraunhofer Center for Silicon Photovoltaics CSP and Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems ISE. The plant will produce automotive solar panels with an output of 95W to more than 500W, which are characterized by very high area efficiency and a remarkably low weight of 2,9 kg per square meter.

SOURCE: OPES