Opel With three world premieres at IAA Mobility 2023 in Munich

Innovative, emotional, pioneering: Outlook on the future of brand and design

The IAA Mobility is one of the largest mobility events in the world and Opel is right in the middle of it this year! From September 5 to 10, 2023, the brand with the Blitz will be showing in Munich what electrified and, above all, electrifying mobility means. In the middle of the city, Opel is presenting three world premieres. Emotional, electric and therefore locally emissions-free, they provide a meaningful outlook on the future of the brand and the exciting design of the next generation of vehicles.

Opel CEO Florian Huettl: “The majority of our models are already electrified today. At the same time, with our plug-in hybrid models from the new GSe sub-brand, we are demonstrating how highly dynamic driving fun can be combined with responsibility. All this is just the beginning on our way to becoming a fully electric brand in Europe from 2028. At the IAA Mobility in Munich, we will be showing how Opel is making electromobility tangible for everyone and even more suitable for everyday use – and what the future of the brand will look like.”

Opel will make it easy for visitors to find out. First, the tradition-rich brand will present itself at the summit of the Munich trade fair. In addition, all interested parties and onlookers can also take a close look at the Opel world premieres in the heart of Munich city centre on Ludwigstrasse, very close to Odeonsplatz. The Opel Astra Sports Tourer Electric will make its public debut. For the first time in its decade-long success story, the compact-class bestseller is driving fully electric, adding a particularly attractive variant to the broad, highly efficient Astra powertrain portfolio. Germany’s most popular small car of the past two years is also at the start as the new Opel Corsa Electric – now even more efficient, with more power and more range than before. The third Opel world premiere at the IAA Mobility remains a surprise for now. Just this much: Opel will make an inspiring, expressive statement for the future! More information to come…

SOURCE: Stellantis