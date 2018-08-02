Opel with new business model in Norway

Opel is continuing to develop its business strategy in selected markets to become more agile, flexible and efficient as outlined in the PACE! strategic plan. In a further step to foster growth, the company will run the business in Norway through the highly recognised and Norway-based independent partner Bertel O. Steen in the future.

A corresponding contract has now been signed. Upon the closing of the transaction Bertel O. Steen AS will acquire the Norwegian Opel National Sales Company. As of this date, the Opel staff in the country will be employed by the current company, but under the new ownership. This transaction (and the launch of the new business model) is primarily subject to the official approval of the respective competition authorities, which is expected for the second half of 2018.

“Our new partner Bertel O. Steen AS holds an extremely strong position in Norway. This makes us optimistic that we will be able to perform even better than in today’s set-up. This decision enables us to further improve our cost structure and become more efficient,” said Xavier Duchemin, Managing Director Sales, Aftersales and Marketing of Opel/Vauxhall.

The Bertel O. Steen Group is the sole importer of Mercedes-Benz, Kia, Peugeot, Citroën, DS, smart®, Fuso and Setra to Norway, also with significant business activities within automotive retail, finance, aftermarket and real estate. The company has a market share close to 20% with an annual revenue of €1.7 bn in 2017. The Bertel O. Steen Group has 2,500 employees with headquarter located in Oslo.

Opel sold close to 5,000 vehicles in Norway in 2017. The aim is to grow significantly in the coming years – thanks to the new set-up.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.