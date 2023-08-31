Opel to celebrate three world premieres at IAA Mobility 2023

Opel has an exciting line-up prepared for visitors of this year’s IAA Mobility in Munich (September 5 to 10)

Opel has an exciting line-up prepared for visitors of this year’s IAA Mobility in Munich (September 5 to 10). No less than three new cars from the German brand will celebrate their world premieres in front of an international audience, with the stunning Opel Experimental concept car leading the way. The Rüsselsheim-based carmaker recently revealed the first images of and information on the design concept, which gives an outlook on upcoming models and technologies. In addition, Opel will also present two models that will hit the showrooms soon: the new Opel Corsa Electric and the new Opel Astra Sports Tourer Electric. The small car and the compact class bestsellers will be joined by the Opel Experimental at the brand’s Open Space presence on Odeonsplatz (booth number: OP.390) after the concept car is unveiled at the Munich Exhibition Centre during the IAA Summit (hall B2; booth number B20).

“Visitors of our stands in Munich can look forward to a clear vision of where the Opel brand is heading in the immediate and the slightly more distant future. While the Opel Experimental provides a guiding light for the next chapter of our brand, the new Corsa Electric and the new Astra Sports Tourer Electric show our current solutions for sustainable and locally emissions-free mobility,” said Opel CEO Florian Huettl.

Opel Experimental: Visionary concept car

The Opel Experimental will be revealed on the press day at the IAA Summit on September 4 when the latest trendsetting concept car from Rüsselsheim will be unveiled to the international media for the first time (Opel press conference at 11:00 CEST on September 4). The sleek silhouette of the Experimental stands out through exterior lighting and bold contrasting graphics instead of chrome, adding personality and sophistication to the already impressive proportions. The dramatic tapering profile has a bold and pure design with clean surfacing to enhance the efficient battery-electric crossover’s stunning presence. The gliding silhouette of the Opel Experimental is set around very efficient packaging while the concept car also offers clever and optimised aero solutions. Aero-flaps at the front and rear increase aerodynamic efficiency as does the rear end diffusor. It extends or retracts depending on the prevailing driving situation.

At the front, the new illuminated Opel Blitz, which is also celebrating its motor show debut in Munich, sits at the centre of the signature Opel Compass. It is flanked by the elongated wing signature lighting on the horizontal axis while the illuminated centre crease adds another strong statement. This then repeats at the rear with the distinctive compass signature braking light created by edge lighting technology and sophisticated glass transparency. This combines with bold Opel lettering – instead of the Blitz logo at the rear – to form the central element. Around the front compass sits the next generation 4D Opel Vizor.

On the inside, the Opel Experimental impresses with the feeling of spaciousness. This has been enabled by the liberation of space (space detox). The steering wheel folds away seamlessly when not required. This is made possible by the steer-by-wire system, which further reduces weight by eliminating mechanical steering components. Elsewhere, the lightweight adaptive seats combine a lean but durable structure with 3D mesh-technology fabrics. And electrochromic fabrics immerse occupants in atmospheric light that create a perfect environment for wellbeing.

Astra Sports Tourer Electric: Spacious, locally emissions-free driving fun

Like all Astra variants, the Astra Sports Tourer Electric doesn’t just impress with its bold and clear design, but also with its responsible performance. The new all-electric estate from Rüsselsheim conveys pure locally emissions-free driving fun. The electric motor delivers 115 kW/156 hp and a powerful 270 Newton meters of maximum torque – available from the first touch of the accelerator pedal ensuring brisk starts and convincing acceleration. And while many other electric cars are limited to 150 km/h or 160 km/h, the new Astra Sports Tourer Electric has a top speed of 170 km/h. Even with the rear seats up, the Astra Sports Tourer Electric offers 516 litres of luggage space in the boot – with the seats folded down, the capacity increases to up to 1,553 litres. And similar its five-door sibling the battery-electric estate benefits from a low kerb weight. With only 1,760 kg the Astra Sports Tourer Electric is significantly lighter than many of its competitors.

Corsa Electric: Small car bestseller in new guise

Perfect proportions and precision down to the smallest detail, all packed into a bold and pure appearance – this is the new Opel Corsa. The designers have made the small car bestseller even more modern and even more stylish. The most striking exterior feature is the unmistakable Opel Vizor, the characteristic brand face that adorns all new Opel models. However, the new Corsa Electric doesn’t just have a pretty face – it also impresses with its “inner qualities”. The newcomer is optionally available with the fully digital cockpit including new infotainment. The integrated Snapdragon Cockpit Platform from Qualcomm Technologies1 features enhanced graphics, multimedia and computer vision capabilities to provide a more integrated, contextually aware and constantly adaptive cockpit system that can evolve to meet its passengers’ preferences. And under the hood, the Corsa Electric comes with a choice of two all-electric drivetrains: a new option with 115 kW/156 hp and up to 402 kilometres range as well as the proven variant with 100 kW/136 hp and up to 354 kilometres range according to WLTP2.

Munich Rocks: Opel Rocks e-XTREME and Rocks Electric KARGO on display

Elsewhere, the Opel Rocks e-XTREME design hack and the Rocks Electric KARGO will also be on display in the Bavarian capital. The one-off Rocks e-XTREME demonstrates a fun-loving approach to quadricycles with its distinctively outward-facing wheels for a wide, secure stance, double wishbones at the front, plus a bright yellow roll bar while the Rocks Electric KARGO addresses very different needs. Only 2.41 metres long, 1.39 m wide and 1.52 m tall, the Rocks Electric KARGO offers professionals more than 400 litres of flexible cargo volume. With its turning circle of only 7.20 m, the light motor vehicle can manoeuvre down the narrowest alleys. Together with the electric driving range of up to 75 kilometres this makes it ideal for delivering goods such as parcels, pizza or medicines, especially in urban areas.

Sporty showpiece: Corsa Rally Electric designed by Elisa Klinkenberg at ADAC booths

Further to the models presented at the Opel booths in the city centre and the exhibition centre, the German brand will also take a prominent position at the ADAC booths. Opel’s motorsports partner will display the Corsa Rally Electric Designed by Elisa Klinkenberg at both of its presences. In the colours green, white, pink and red, the unconventional “Art Car” brings a fresh spirit to the field of electric Corsa rally cars. The word “E[M]POWER!”, in white letters on the black roof, stands not only for the power of electricity, which drives all the Cup cars, but also for the power of the increasing number of female participants. Opel and ADAC, Europe’s largest automobile club, have been cooperating in motorsports for over a decade and extended their partnership until 2024 earlier this year. The ADAC Opel Electric Rally Cup “powered by GSe” is the world’s first electric one-make rally cup and is a prime example of sustainable motorsports.

“Powered by GSe”: Astra GSe and 2021 Manta GSe at Motorworld Mobility Days

In addition to its activities at the IAA Mobility, Opel will also be present with two further models at the Motorworld Mobility Days in Munich (September 3 to 6). The German brand will display the award-winning Manta GSe and the Astra GSe at the Munich-scene meeting point for driving culture, lifestyle, events, concerts and conferences.

The Manta GSe is based on the legendary Manta A first introduced in 1970 and combines the classic appearance of a style icon with state-of-the-art technology for sustainable motoring. Under the black bonnet sits an electric motor with 108 kW/147 hp making the Manta GSe the most powerful Manta A ever built by Opel. The 2021 electric Manta delivers maximum torque of 255 Nm from a standstill. The driver has the choice of manually shifting the original four-speed gearbox or simply engaging fourth gear and then driving automatically; power is transmitted to the rear wheels. The Manta thus remains a classic sports car – with an innovative, modernised drivetrain.

The Astra GSe impresses with a system power output of 165 kW/225 hp and maximum torque of 360 Newton metres (WLTP3 combined fuel consumption: 1.2-1.1 l/100 km, CO 2 emissions 26-25 g/km) and benchmark driver engagement. In comparison to its Astra siblings, the Astra GSe is even more agile and precise. The performance-oriented handling characteristics have been achieved by equipping the Astra GSe with a dedicated chassis, lowered by 10 millimetres. The sporty calibration of the steering is GSe-specific, while the unique springs and oil-filled dampers of the front and rear suspension are specially tuned not only for dynamic driving but also for comfort. The dampers feature KONI FSD (Frequency Selective Damping) technology, which enables different damping characteristics at high frequencies (suspension control) versus low frequencies (body control).

[1] Snapdragon branded products are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Snapdragon is a trademark or registered trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated.

[2] Range determined according to WLTP test procedure methodology (R (EC) No. 715/2007, R (EU) No. 2017/1151). The actual range can vary under everyday conditions and depends on various factors, in particular on personal driving style, route characteristics, outside temperature, use of heating and air conditioning and thermal preconditioning.

[3] The values were determined using the more realistic WLTP (Worldwide harmonized Light vehicles Test Procedure) test method which replaces the NEDC (New European Driving Cycle) test procedure. A vehicle’s consumption, CO 2 emissions and range not only depend on the efficient use of energy by the vehicle but are also influenced by driving style and other non-technical factors. The information on consumption and emissions does not refer to an individual vehicle and is intended solely for purposes of comparison between the various vehicle types.

SOURCE: Stellantis