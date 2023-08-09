Opel Experimental gives clear vision of future of the brand

German Energy: Opel Experimental embodies three brand pillars

Opel is showing how it will be approaching the future with its stunning new Opel Experimental concept. With an ultra-modern exterior design, the Opel Experimental gives a clear vision of where the Opel brand will be heading in the coming years. Highlights include the cutting-edge aero-efficiency features, the spacious, illuminated interior with lightweight seats and next-level head-up display. The battery-electric crossover will celebrate its world premiere at this year’s IAA Mobility in Munich (September 5 to 10, 2023), where it will surely turn heads and introduce a new audience to Opel’s vision for sustainable individual mobility.

“The Opel Experimental gives an outlook on upcoming models and technologies, on the future design, even on a new era and the future of the brand. This stunning concept car represents a guiding light and showcases once again Opel’s pioneering spirit,” said Opel CEO Florian Huettl.

“Our new Opel Experimental gives a more extreme interpretation of our Bold and Pure design philosophy. It gives shape to our vision of the future. Many of the elements of its design and the mindset behind it will be visible in future production vehicles. The exterior design delivers an optimised aerodynamic performance in combination with a stunning silhouette while the interior offers an immersive and emotional user experience,” added Mark Adams, Vice President Design.

One of the most eye-catching things about the sleek silhouette of the Opel Experimental is the absence of chrome. Instead, the addition of exterior lighting and bold contrasting graphics add personality and sophistication to the already impressive proportions. Overall, the efficient battery-electric crossover is based on a state-of-the-art Stellantis BEV platform, and also equipped with electric all-wheel drive. The dramatic tapering profile has a bold and pure design with clean surfacing to enhance its stunning presence. Even traditional wing mirrors have made way for fully integrated 180-degree cameras on the C-pillars while sharp, muscular wheel-arch blisters emphasise the confident stance.

At the front, the new illuminated Opel Blitz sits proudly at the centre of the signature Opel Compass, the guiding element of Opel’s design philosophy. It is flanked by the elongated wing signature lighting on the horizontal axis while the illuminated centre crease adds further drama. This then repeats at the rear with the distinctive compass signature braking light created by edge lighting technology and sophisticated glass transparency. This combines with bold Opel lettering – instead of the Blitz logo at the rear – to form the central element. Around the front compass sits the next generation 4D Opel Vizor. The extra dimension is the addition of the advanced sight technologies including sensors, the lidar, radar and camera systems.

Clever aero solutions and space detox

The sleek and gliding silhouette of the Opel Experimental is set around very efficient packaging while the concept car also offers clever and optimised aero solutions. Aero-flaps at the front and rear increase aerodynamic efficiency as does the rear end diffusor. It extends or retracts depending on the prevailing driving situation. Elsewhere, the tyres developed in cooperation with Goodyear are made from recycled rubber and sit on 3-zone Ronal wheels with an active feature to increase aerodynamic efficiency even further.

While the exterior dimensions put the Opel Experimental in the compact C-segment the interior boasts D-segment spaciousness. This has been enabled by the liberation of space (space detox) inside the Opel Experimental. The steering wheel folds away seamlessly when not required. This is made possible by the steer-by-wire system, which further reduces weight by eliminating mechanical steering components. Elsewhere, the lightweight adaptive seats combine a lean but durable structure with 3D mesh-technology fabrics. These ensure the outstanding seating comfort that customers have become accustomed to from Opel vehicles, while contributing further to the liberation of space inside the concept car.

Pure Experience, Pure Pad – pure pleasure

The detox approach is continued with the Pure Experience. Drivers can personalise the information according to their needs on the slim Tech Bridge, a new interpretation of the Pure Panel seen in current Opel models. Instead of conventional screens, information or entertainment is presented using augmented projection technology supported by artificial intelligence and natural voice control.

The floating, transparent Pure Pad sits ahead of the front armrest. It can be configured according to the driver’s personal preferences, thus allowing instant access to the most frequently used controls.

While the Opel Experimental embodies all of Opel’s brand pillars – Detox, Modern German, Greenovation – it also goes a step further by expressing the brand’s emotional approach to sustainable mobility. Electrochromic fabrics immerse occupants in atmospheric light that create a perfect environment for wellbeing. In addition, the reactive fabrics can enhance functional attributes. For example, when a vehicle enters the blind spot, a warning appears in the respective door insert as well as on the head-up display thus providing additional safety for occupants and other road users.

With its focus on showing a clear vision for the brand, the Opel Experimental continues the long and successful tradition of concept cars “made in Rüsselsheim”, a tradition that started in 1965 when Opel became the first European brand to present a design study in the form of the legendary Experimental GT.

