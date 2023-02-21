OnStar and RapidDeploy work together to enhance the incident response experience

GM's OnStar Emergency Advisors now have access to RapidDeploy technology for supplemental location accuracy, improved mapping options and a clearer picture of emergency needs

GM’s OnStar Emergency Advisors are now using RapidDeploy Radius Mapping technology to help improve incident response outcomes, which can benefit both OnStar members and emergency responders. When OnStar Emergency Advisors are notified of car crashes, stolen vehicles, button presses from inside the vehicle, or calls from OnStar members, they will now have a supplemental, map-based view of both publicly available and proprietary data, simplifying and helping to expedite the delivery of necessary services.

“We’re combining 25+ years of OnStar’s leadership with RapidDeploy Radius Mapping to enhance, digitize and modernize responses to incidences, streamlining our connection and awareness of members in times of need,” said Mike Devereux, vice president of OnStar Safety and Connectivity at GM. “With more than 200 Emergency Advisors, OnStar acts as an emergency triage center. It’s vital that we work with quick and concise data to help ensure a timely delivery of services to our members or connect them with public safety as necessary.”

OnStar is utilizing RapidDeploy’s platform to help synthesize telematics data in a map-based format to provide timely and clear situational awareness for the wide range of services OnStar Emergency Advisors perform for customers who have consented to receive those services. Key features of Radius Mapping technology include:

Additional layers of location accuracy: upon member consent, OnStar Emergency Advisors can ping precise locations through the member’s mobile device.

upon member consent, OnStar Emergency Advisors can ping precise locations through the member’s mobile device. Improved mapping options on a single screen: providing supplementary information on potential evacuation routes, local emergency shelters and weather data during severe events.

providing supplementary information on potential evacuation routes, local emergency shelters and weather data during severe events. Access to publicly available street cameras: offering a view of emergency incidences for situational awareness.

“We are honored to continue our work with OnStar as they bring RapidDeploy technology into the OnStar call centers,” said Steve Raucher, CEO and co-founder at RapidDeploy. “Next generation technology, while originally designed for 911, has many applications where modern mapping is needed to be combined with supplemental data and we are excited to work with OnStar as our first major enterprise customer.”

In 2021, OnStar started working with RapidDeploy to deliver vehicle telematics directly to 911 centers. That same year, GM Ventures announced its participation in the $40 million Series B funding round for RapidDeploy.

